Florida State Making Move on Defensive Lineman Pledged to Big 12 School
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The Florida State Seminoles have targeted plenty of new recruits over the last couple of weeks.
Despite over 50 official visitors making their way to Tallahassee later this month and into June, the coaching staff is still keeping a focus on expanding the board.
READ MORE: Florida State Finally Lands Quarterback For #Tribe27 Recruiting Class
EDGE's coach Nick Williams was in Orlando on Tuesday, extending a scholarship to a massive defensive tackle.
Three-Star DT Committed To West Virginia Reports FSU Offer
Florida State has officially joined the hunt for three-star defensive tackle Dajour Webb. Williams revealed the news while visiting Webb at his high school.
Webb has been committed to West Virginia since March. However, the Seminoles are looking to turn the tide quickly. According to 247Sports, Webb will officially visit Florida State from June 19-21.
As of now, Florida State and West Virginia are the only two official visits on his docket this summer.
During his junior season at Pine Richland High School, Webb totaled 45 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble. Webb recorded 5+ tackles in four games, including a season-high ten tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in a 20-19 loss to Peters Township High School on November 22.
Webb transferred from Pine Richland High School to Jones High School in Orlando, Florida, ahead of his final campaign at the prep level.
The 6-foot-1, 335-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 848 overall prospect, the No. 96 DL, and the No. 84 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 39 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG