FSU Football Targeting New RB After Recent Recruiting Decisions

The Florida State Seminoles have expanded their recruiting board over the last few months. With spring practice concluding in mid-April, the coaching staff has been hard at work on the recruiting trail.

The Seminoles are popping up around the country to check in with their top targets and extend scholarships to new names. There's a noticeable effort to get #Tribe27 back on track, though that will be determined by just how successful Florida State is throughout June and July.

READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking

Running backs coach Kam Martin brings a ton of energy to the table. He's adding another recruit to his list with the Seminoles still looking for an addition in the backfield.

Florida State Joins The Hunt For Four-Star RB

Florida State is the most recent program to offer four-star running back Daylon Gordon, who referred to Martin when revealing the news on social media.

The rising senior out of Texas is a blue-chip prospect with nearly 20 scholarships under his belt. Oklahoma State and Utah have joined Gordon's recruitment this offseason.

So far, Gordon has a lone official visit scheduled to Houston from June 4-6. The Seminoles will likely be pushing for a spot this summer.

During his junior season at Wylie High School, Gordon recorded 140 carries for 840 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 39 receptions for 558 yards and four more scores. Gordon also contributed as a returner on special teams, bringing back a kickoff for a touchdown.

Gordon rushed for 100+ yards in four games, including a season-high 22 carries for 238 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-28 victory against Lakeview Centennial High School on October 30.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back is regarded as the No. 345 overall prospect, the No. 26 RB, and the No. 49 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Outside of Gordon, Florida State is monitoring targets such as four-star Jayden Miles, three-star Tai Phillips, three-star Asa Barnes, and three-star Marquis Fennell.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 40 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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