Florida State Lands In Top-10 Of AP Top 25 Poll To Begin 2024 Season
The final week of the preseason is underway in Tallahassee. This time next week, the Seminoles will have their first game of the 2024 season circled on their calendar with kickoff against Georgia Tech closing in.
On Monday, the AP Top 25 Poll released its opening rankings for the year. The Seminoles slotted in as the No. 10 team in the country, opening the season in the top 10 for the second consecutive year. Florida State was also ranked at No. 10 in the LBM Coaches Poll that came out last week. The complete AP Top 25 Poll can be viewed HERE.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Running Back Claims 'Bad Agent' At Forefront Of Dramatic Exit
Looking at the remainder of the poll, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Penn State are the nine teams ranked higher than Florida State. The Seminoles are the highest-ranked team in the ACC and are currently scheduled to face three teams ranked in the top 25; Notre Dame (7), Clemson (14), and Miami (19).
Head coach Mike Norvell and his program received plenty of respect despite the amount of talent the team is replacing on both sides of the ball. The Seminoles will be fielding at least 14 different starters from last year, including a new quarterback. The team will unveil its depth chart next week.
Florida State is inching closer and closer to its season-opener against Georgia Tech on August 24. The contest will mark the second time in three years that the Seminoles have kicked off their campaign in Week Zero.
READ MORE: FSU Football's Mike Norvell Recaps Second Scrimmage With Two Weeks To Go Until Kickoff
