FSU Football's Mike Norvell Recaps Second Scrimmage With Two Weeks To Go Until Kickoff
The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their second scrimmage on Saturday with two weeks to go before the 'Noles head to Dublin, Ireland to face off against Georgia Tech on August 24. With so many new faces on the roster, the 2024 season will be a critical one for the Seminoles as they look to remain at the top of the ACC and break into the new 12-team College Football Playoff.
Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after Saturday's session to discuss how his team has progressed throughout fall camp and how the 2024 Seminoles are taking shape ahead of what is expected to be another successful season.
"Today was to see guys that may be new to the program, guys that are in very heated battles for spots, positions, and what their role is going to be on this team," Norvell said. "It was great to see them out there. We basically played a modified half of football after the situational beginning, and, it was good."
After losing 13 players to last year's draft, there will be a lot of question marks when the ball flies through the air in Week Zero. Florida State brought in Oregon State transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to replace Jordan Travis, who led the Seminoles to one of their best seasons in a decade, and the veteran has seemingly taken a grasp of the offense Norvell and Co. have schemed around him.
WATCH: Jared Verse Already Looks Like A Monster In Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
"He's done a remarkable job. The investment in his study, the investment in just the work and his overall understanding—he’s a very smart quarterback," Norvell said of Uiagalelei. "He sees the field well. He’s been able to do some of the things that we've adapted to him, and he's adapted to what we do, and I think that's what's made him transition well."
The defense has been a staple throughout camp despite losing players like Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kalen DeLoach, Renardo Green, and Jarrian Jones to the NFL. The 'Noles return a talented mix of veterans, transfers, and freshmen to help bolster that side of the ball.
"I think our linebacking core is really growing up. You see the confidence in the speed in which those guys are playing with, and I've been really pleased with those guys on the interior of the defensive front," Norvell continued. "We have some newcomers, but Daniel Lyons, I think, has had a great fall camp... I saw him flash just a few times even today, playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage, but I think he's had a great fall camp... I really like that interior group and how they're growing up. KJ Sampson, Grady Kelly, Tomiwa (Durojaiye)—I mean, those guys are doing a nice job."
With a scrimmage seemingly focused on newcomers, and a wide receiver room that lost its top two receivers from a year ago, the incoming tight ends and receivers, Norvell said, had a great showing.
"Amaree Williams had a big touchdown catch. It was a great read and ball. I believe it was Brock (Glenn) who threw it, but it was good to see him. I thought he had a huge jump from a week ago to what he was today. Elijah (Moore) continued to make some plays," Norvell continued. "He's still got some areas of growth that he's going to have to have, but he's a guy that's put himself in position. Lawayne McCoy was good to get back out in full speed. BJ Gibson made a couple of good plays today, which was nice to see—a good bounce back from a week ago."
Former 4-stars, redshirt freshman Sam Singleton Jr., and true freshman Kam Davis have also excelled throughout camp, and Norvell said it carried over into the scrimmage. Singleton has made a significant jump in his game, and paired with Davis' bruising running style, should shape the future for the Seminole backfield.
"I mean that running back room—Sam Singleton and Kam Davis—both really stood out again today. I think both of them cemented themselves in with an opportunity to make an impact on this team this year. Those guys have had great camps, and I'm excited about what they're going to bring, whatever that role is going to be —they're pushing. They've got great futures in front of them, and I'm really excited about their growth and ownership of the offense."
Florida State is set to resume practice on Monday as they continue to push forward for the next two weeks and into the season.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
READ MORE: FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Responds But Defense Continues To Compete
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Star Defensive End Listed as FSU Football's Most Exciting Player to Watch in 2024
• Former Florida State Running Back Claims 'Bad Agent' At Forefront Of Dramatic Exit
• Former FSU Star WR Johnny Wilson Pushing For Starting Job With Philadelphia Eagles
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: The Venue Changes But The Work Remains The Same