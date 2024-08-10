Former Florida State Running Back Claims 'Bad Agent' At Forefront Of Dramatic Exit
Former Florida State football running back Rodney Hill finally shared his side of the story as to why he bounced around multiple programs before landing in Fayetteville, Arkansas with the Razorbacks.
In January of 2022, Hill enrolled at FSU and saw some significant game time in his first two seasons for the Seminoles. Hill entered the portal this past December and initially elected to transfer to FAMU but re-entered the portal when head coach Willie Simmons decided to join Manny Diaz as the running backs coach at Duke.
Hill then elected to transfer to Miami but never officially enrolled, instead remaining with the Rattlers under James Colzie. He then entered the transfer market again as a member of FAMU with three years of eligibility remaining and finally landed at Arkansas.
Why the constant change especially with a considerable amount of playing time under his belt?
Hill claims an agent his parents hired ended up contacting teams pretending to be the running back. This was done before ever entering the transfer portal (Dec. 2023).
Moreover, the former FSU RB claims that once head coach Mike Norvell learned of the situation, he was forced to leave the team.
"When it got back to the head coach, I had to leave Florida State," Hill said earlier this week.
He shared his perspective surrounding the back-and-forth departures from multiple schools.
"During that time when I had to leave, I wasn't trying to leave, I didn't want to leave, so I just had to, and the portal was closing up," Hill said. "Florida A&M was next door [in Tallahassee, Florida], so I just had to go there for a month, find a new place."
Hill concluded by framing his story as a cautionary tale for collegiate athletes in the NIL era, encouraging them not to rush to get an agent.
"From my perspective, I know it's your parents and stuff like that, but sometimes you've got to handle it on your own," said Hill. "Sometimes, like with my parents, I know they were trying to do the best thing for me, but sometimes you've got to take that on your own and got to do it yourself. But to other kids, I'd just say you don't have to get an agent right now. Just wait."
With the ’Noles, Hill appeared in a total of 16 games. In 2023, the former FSU running back saw action in 12 of Florida State’s 13 games. He had 50 rushing attempts for 190 yards (3.8 yards a carry) and a touchdown. He also had five catches for 83 yards (16.6 yards per reception).
