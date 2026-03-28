TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their second week of spring camp, ending with a padded scrimmage, as they continue to push forward ahead of the 2026 season.

With a season-opening date scheduled for August 29, there has been a lot of urgency in competition for starting spots across the roster.

One of the most important battles is unfolding under center, where Florida State continues to evaluate its quarterback room with every rep. After Saturday’s first scrimmage, head coach Mike Norvell offered his latest thoughts on how Ashton Daniels and Kevin Sperry have progressed throughout the offseason.

Norvell Sees Growth, Corrections Needed From FSU Quarterbacks

Kevin Sperry | Instagram.com

Saturday’s scrimmage gave Florida State a better look at where its quarterback competition currently stands. Norvell said both quarterbacks fighting for the starting nod have flashed throughout camp and again on Saturday, though neither delivered a flawless performance in the first live setting of the spring.

"I thought there were good and bad, that really did show up on both," Norvells said. "They both had explosive plays that showed up today. There were also some plays that you just have to grow from."

That kind of back-and-forth is expected this early in spring, especially as both quarterbacks continue to adjust to live reps and build consistency.

Ashton Daniels Showing Early Leadership in FSU’s Offense

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) throws during the game with Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State brought in Daniels through the NCAA Transfer Portal last cycle as a three-star prospect from Auburn. From Norvell's perspective, the research into finding a player who could lead the offense in 2026 was important, and he has not been disappointed with the results so far.

"I've been really pleased. That's probably one of the things, we did as much research on him as you can imagine," Norvell said. "Just the people he talked to, and that was the thing that everybody would point back to. You take talent and ability, and you add in the work; I think that's why you've seen the improvement that he's had.

"He's not afraid to just speak his opinion. He's not afraid to call guys up to a standard, and he's definitely a guy pushing himself to show that leadership capability. I've really been pleased with what he's done within the locker room and, you know, also how he operates out there on the field."

Kevin Sperry Continues to Push Florida State’s Quarterback Competition

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the East Texas A&M Lions during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The locker room will need to follow suit for the Seminoles to succeed in 2026, whether that's under Daniels or Sperry, who took a redshirt after showing flashes through three games last year. The fanbase is divided on whom they want to see take the starting reps this fall, and Norvell has been pleased with his performance thus far.

"I think Kevin has had a good first week (in pads), and there were some plays that he was looking to clean up on, and I thought he made a couple of really nice throws off things that he had missed earlier in the week. That was a great response for him."

Even without naming a clear frontrunner, Norvell believes the group as a whole is trending in the right direction, with both quarterbacks continuing to battle and improve through spring camp.

"It's a really good room, and I think those guys are battling. And, you know, today was a really solid day for them because of the good and then some of the things we have to get corrected."

Spring camp is set to resume on Monday, March 30, with their next scrimmage slated for the second week of April. As the competition continues to heat up, expect the two to fight until the opening kickoff against New Mexico State.

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