Florida State’s 2026 Outlook Comes With an Unusual Catch

The Florida State Seminoles recently received a surprising post-spring prediction ranking them No. 22 among all 138 FBS college football teams. That assessment may seem a bit generous to FSU fans, given the Seminoles are coming off a season in which promise quickly lost its footing, ending with a 5-7 record and another bowl missed.

Returning production snap count as a baseline metric is a factor, and per CBS Sports, the Seminoles rank near the bottom overall. The rankings have taken into consideration the transfer era in college football and the plug-and-play mentality that has seen teams rise and fall throughout the years.

Florida State Lands at Near Bottom in Returning Snap Percentages

The Florida State Seminoles football team practice for the upcoming season Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Measuring return on production through snap count and incorporating it into a predictive model can be tricky. However, Florida State will field 32-percent of its snap count from last year, placing them near the bottom of the pack at No. 98.

"Our analysis tracks the percentage of returning snaps on offense and defense, with breakdowns by position group and where those numbers rank among the 138 FBS teams," CBS Sports' Cody Nagel wrote. "Teams that return most of their offensive line tend to rate well in overall returning snaps, given the position group's high volume of consistent snap participation."

The majority of Florida State's returning numbers come on defense at 41 percent, ranking them at No. 60 overall. Offensively, they rank No. 116, returning 24 percent of players who started for a college football program last year.

Notre Dame made the top of the list with 66 percent of its returning snap share from a year ago. FSU rivals Miami and Florida sit closer to the middle at 46 and 51 percent, respectively. Florida State, meanwhile, enters 2026 still searching for continuity rather than building on it, per this metric.

Young Talent Offers Early Encouragement for Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles football team practice for the upcoming season Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That’s not to say Florida State won’t compete. While continuity remains a question, the Seminoles have infused the roster with young talent that has already flashed throughout spring. True freshmen like Devin Carter and Jasen Lopez have generated early buzz, giving the staff potential playmakers to lean on as the offense continues to take shape.

Not all of Florida State’s continuity has disappeared, either. In the backfield, running back Ousmane Kromah headlines a group that has quietly developed depth over the past few seasons. As new faces step into larger roles across the roster, having established contributors, like wide receiver Duce Robinson, familiar with the system could help stabilize key areas early in the year.

Returning production offers a useful baseline, but it doesn’t define a season. For Florida State, the balance between unproven talent and emerging depth won’t move beyond a proof of concept until the ball flies through the air when the Seminoles take on New Mexico State on August 29.

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