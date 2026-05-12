FSU Football Reveals Kickoff Time For Two Crucial Home Games

TALLAHASSEE – Florida State football learned game times for contests against SMU and Florida on Tuesday at the Disney Ad Sales Up Front presentation. The SMU game is Monday, September 7, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, while the Florida game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Both games will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU’s game against the Mustangs on Labor Day will be the Seminoles’ ninth Labor Day game since 2005 and serves as SMU’s first visit to Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles and Gators last played a Friday game in 2022, when FSU beat Florida 45-38 at home.

Florida State will play seven home games in 2026, beginning with an August 29 game against New Mexico State. After the SMU game on September 7, the Seminoles will host Central Arkansas on September 26, Virginia on October 3 and Clemson on October 31 before closing the season with NC State on November 21 and Florida on November 27.

Season tickets for the 2026 season can be renewed or purchased , starting as low as $350. All season tickets also include a required Seminole Boosters contribution. For information about Doak Campbell Stadium’s many premium seating experiences, contact the FSU Athletics Ticket Office at 850-644-1830 or ticketoffice@seminoles.com

Future kickoff times and TV selections are still to be determined.

*Courtesy of Seminole Sports Info

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

The Florida State Seminoles football team at practice for the upcoming season on Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 0: Saturday, August 29 - vs. New Mexico State (home-opener)

Week 1: Monday, September 7 - vs. SMU (7:30 p.m. on ESPN)

Week 2: BYE week

Week 3: Saturday, September 19 - at Alabama

Week 4: Saturday, September 26 - vs. Central Arkansas

Week 5: Saturday, October 3 - vs. Virginia

Week 6: Friday, October 9 - at Louisville

Week 7: Saturday, October 17 - at Miami

Week 8: Saturday, October 24 - BYE week

Week 9: Saturday, October 31 - vs. Clemson

Week 10: Saturday, November 7 - at Boston College

Week 11: Friday, November 13 - at Pittsburgh

Week 12: Saturday, November 21 - vs. NC State

Week 13: Friday, November 27 - vs. Florida (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

More kickoff windows and television assignments are likely on the way as the expanded College Football Playoff continues to influence scheduling decisions nationwide, particularly for marquee conference matchups and postseason implications.

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