FSU Football Reveals Kickoff Time For Two Crucial Home Games
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TALLAHASSEE – Florida State football learned game times for contests against SMU and Florida on Tuesday at the Disney Ad Sales Up Front presentation. The SMU game is Monday, September 7, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, while the Florida game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Both games will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium.
FSU’s game against the Mustangs on Labor Day will be the Seminoles’ ninth Labor Day game since 2005 and serves as SMU’s first visit to Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles and Gators last played a Friday game in 2022, when FSU beat Florida 45-38 at home.
Florida State will play seven home games in 2026, beginning with an August 29 game against New Mexico State. After the SMU game on September 7, the Seminoles will host Central Arkansas on September 26, Virginia on October 3 and Clemson on October 31 before closing the season with NC State on November 21 and Florida on November 27.
Season tickets for the 2026 season can be renewed or purchased , starting as low as $350. All season tickets also include a required Seminole Boosters contribution. For information about Doak Campbell Stadium’s many premium seating experiences, contact the FSU Athletics Ticket Office at 850-644-1830 or ticketoffice@seminoles.com
Future kickoff times and TV selections are still to be determined.
*Courtesy of Seminole Sports Info
2026 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: Saturday, August 29 - vs. New Mexico State (home-opener)
Week 1: Monday, September 7 - vs. SMU (7:30 p.m. on ESPN)
Week 2: BYE week
Week 3: Saturday, September 19 - at Alabama
Week 4: Saturday, September 26 - vs. Central Arkansas
Week 5: Saturday, October 3 - vs. Virginia
Week 6: Friday, October 9 - at Louisville
Week 7: Saturday, October 17 - at Miami
Week 8: Saturday, October 24 - BYE week
Week 9: Saturday, October 31 - vs. Clemson
Week 10: Saturday, November 7 - at Boston College
Week 11: Friday, November 13 - at Pittsburgh
Week 12: Saturday, November 21 - vs. NC State
Week 13: Friday, November 27 - vs. Florida (3:30 p.m. on ABC)
More kickoff windows and television assignments are likely on the way as the expanded College Football Playoff continues to influence scheduling decisions nationwide, particularly for marquee conference matchups and postseason implications.
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Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3IIIFollow TommyM3III