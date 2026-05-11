SEC Program Emerging as Threat to FSU Football’s Top 2027 Recruit

As the ever-evolving world of recruiting continues to blur the line between public commitments and private leverage, moments like this have become increasingly common. Whether it is genuine uncertainty, relationship-building, NIL influence, or outside pressure from competing programs, modern recruiting rarely stays quiet for long, especially when highly ranked prospects are involved.

The Florida State Seminoles currently hold six commitments in their 2027 recruiting class, headlined by four-star safety Mekhi Williams. Although Williams has been pledged to FSU for more than a year, he recently acknowledged that he is still keeping his “options open,” with one recruiting analyst seeing him take his talents elsewhere.

National Recruiting Battle Brewing Around FSU’s Top Prospect

Mekhi Williams | Instagram

As familiar as it is for Florida State to lose its top-ranked commit (see Travis Hunter), that reality resurfaced this week after On3's Shea Dixon recently logged a prediction for Williams to eventually flip from Florida State to the Tigers, reigniting questions surrounding one of the Seminoles’ most important commitments in the 2027 cycle.

Losing Williams would represent a significant setback for Florida State’s 2027 class. Not only is he the Seminoles’ highest-rated commitment, but he has also been pledged to the program longer than any other recruit in the cycle. The gap between him and the rest of the class is notable as well, with Williams sitting at No. 178 nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

While Williams has firmly stated that he is still "locked in" with the Seminoles. However, the current uncertainty surrounding head coach Mike Norvell's future with the program could easily become a tool for recruiters looking for a not-so-new angle.

"It's really important to me, because I still want to see Mike Norvell there," Williams told 247Sports' Zach Blostein. "I've been staying committed to him and to the program."

Another turbulent season for the Seminoles could see another coaching overhaul, adding more pressure than ever for FSU to succeed in 2026.

Per Dixon, five-star Josh Dobson remains LSU’s top cornerback target in the 2027 class. The Tigers are expected to add at least three high school corners this cycle, according to a source. Beyond Dobson, Williams has emerged as another out-of-state defensive back that LSU fans should "keep a close eye on."

Williams is scheduled to take official visits this summer to Wisconsin (May 29), Florida State (June 5), Nebraska (June 12), and LSU (June 19). The Tigers hadn't officially offered Williams until May 4, and he had never visited the school.

The 6'2'', 170-pound defensive back has been on campus at FSU a total of seven times, dating back to March of last year. It is also important to note that the Seminoles were the first program to offer Williams during his recruitment, and such relationships matter.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

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