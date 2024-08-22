Former Florida Gators Head Coach Believes Florida State Won't Take Step Back In 2024
The Florida State Seminoles are just days away from kicking off the 2024 college football season as they travel to Ireland for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. After a disappointing end to the 2023 season following winning the ACC Championship game and finishing the regular season undefeated, yet still being left out of the College Football Playoff, the 'Noles look to prove everyone wrong in 2024 and continue the same dominant play on the field that FSU fans are familiar with.
College football analyst Dan Mullen, who was previously the head coach at Mississippi State from 2009-17 and Florida from 2018-21, released his predictions for how the ACC will play out this season. Despite any ill will toward his former rival, Mullen believes that the Seminoles will go back to back this season and win the ACC Championship game over Clemson.
With that being said, Mullen has FSU finishing the season at No. 2 in the ACC rankings behind Clemson, but still ahead of other ACC foes like NC State, Miami, and Louisville. That means he likely believes the Seminoles will drop the in-season game to the Tigers.
It's worth noting that the last time Florida State lost to an in-conference opponent was in 2022 when they played a DJ Uiagalelei-led Clemson team in Tallahassee. Since that loss, the Seminoles have won 12 straight ACC matchups and look to add to that this weekend. Over the last two seasons, the Seminoles have a combined 23-4 record, with one bowl win and one conference championship.
The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets will face off this weekend in Dublin's Aviva Stadium, kicking off the 2024 college football season. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon ET, and the game will be aired on ESPN.
