DJ Uiagalelei Surprises FSU Football Team With Awesome Gift and Special Message
There has been a lot of conversation surrounding the culture room and team chemistry at Florida State this offseason. Most of the discussions surfaced following dangerous rhetoric from national talking heads after the Seminoles were unjustly snubbed from the College Football Playoff last December.
But it's a new year and a new team which means it's time to put some of these narratives to bed (or at least to rest). Florida State starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei did just that when he provided each of his new teammates with an awesome gift and special message to begin the first game week of the 2024 season.
On Monday, the Seminoles received custom Beats headphones, courtesy of Uiagalelei. Along with the gift, the veteran quarterback pinned a message to every player, "I couldn’t ask to go to war with a better group of guys. Thankful to be a Seminole and part of the brotherhood!!! - DJ”
Uiagalelei was one of 15 college stars who partnered with Beats By Dre in NIL deals last fall. Jordan Travis was also among that group and gifted Florida State custom headphones in 2023. Uiagalelei's similar gesture says a lot about him as a player and person considering he just arrived in Tallahassee in January.
In a short period of time, Uiagalelei has done his part on the field and in the locker room to win over his teammates. His classiness and character have been on full display at Florida State. Uiagalelei hosted a throwing session with skill players on the West Coast over the summer. He also turned down an invite to the ACC Kickoff to instead provide the opportunity for Seminoles who were on the championship team from last year to be highlighted.
Multiple players took to social media to thank Uiagalelei for the gift. It's clear that he's assumed a leadership role at Florida State on a roster that will feature 40 new players in 2024 (23 high schoolers, 17 transfers).
The Seminoles are the third program that Uiagalelei has played for over the past three years. He was a five-star prospect out of high school, signing with Clemson in 2020. Uiagalelei spent three seasons with the Tigers before transferring to Oregon State last year. He put together arguably his best season at the college level with the Beavers, completing 180/315 passes (57/1%) for 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions while rushing 68 times for 219 yards and six scores.
Uiagalelei has appeared in 48 games, with 40 starts, completing 695/1176 passes for 8,319 yards with 57 touchdowns to 24 interceptions. He's also rushed 343 times for 1,132 yards and 21 more scores. Uiagalelei has been named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watchlist, the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award watchlist and the Maxwell Award Watchlist this preseason.
