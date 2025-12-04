Florida State DT Darrell Jackson Jr. declares for 2026 NFL Draft

Former Florida State star defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, Jr., officially announced he is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft via Instagram on Thursday after spending three seasons with the Seminoles. The 6'5'', 337-pound Havana, Florida native reflected on his time at Florida State and his appreciation for the program.

Built on Sweat and Expectation

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) prepares for the snap during the first quarter against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Jackson, Jr., defined his career at Florida State as more than himself, but as a bigger picture that helped shape his path to the next journey.

"When I think back on my playing days at Florida State, I'm reminded of more than practices, games, and stadium lights," Jackson wrote. "I'm reminded of a place that shaped me, challenged me, and pushed me to grow in ways I never could've imagined."

A Reliable Piece in the Trenches

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr (6) sacks North Carolina Tarheels quarterback Jacolby Criswell (12) in the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Jackson transferred to FSU from Miami and played in 25 games for the 'Noles. He recorded 80 tackles, 7.5 for a loss, 4.5 sacks, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble, but his impact was more than just what showed up on the stat sheet.

Often drawing double-teams from opposing offenses and mentoring a youthful incoming class, multiple players have stated previously that he was the leader of the defensive locker room. The brotherhood he and his teammates describe lasts forever, and he will be the first one to admit it.

"Some of my best memories aren't even from the field. They're from the brotherhood the laughs, the long nights of film study, the moments when we picked each other up during tough times," Jackson continued. "Those bonds don't fade. They become part of who you are forever."

Jackson was named to the ACC Honorable Mention Team in 2025, recording 45 tackles and a sack during his final season with the Seminoles. Not one to give long-winded speeches, his sentiment for the program shone in his farewell.

"FSU made me tougher. It made me wiser. It made me a better man. And even though my playing days there are behind me, the lessons, the memories, and the pride of being a Seminole will stay with me for life," Jackson said. "To every fan, coach, teammate, and supporter, thank you for being part of my journey. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for making Tallahassee a place I will always call home."

