Five-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits From USC Trojans After FSU Football Official Visit
Recruiting is in full swing across the country this summer with the majority of rising seniors using the period to take official visits. Florida State will host a massive group of visitors this weekend but there have also been a number of recruits who have dropped by Tallahassee throughout June.
A major domino fell in the pursuit of a top defensive line target on Wednesday as five-star prospect Justus Terry announced he was decommitting from USC. The news came in the aftermath of Terry's trip to FSU that wrapped up on Sunday.
The Georgia native was expected to visit the Trojans this weekend after flipping to the program from Georgia in March. Instead, he'll head to Alabama in the final few days leading up to the dead period, per On3.
Terry was previously a member of Georgia's 2025 class for over a year. He was back on campus at the beginning of the month and the Bulldogs are probably the main program that the Seminoles are grappling with on the trail. Alabama could further enter the picture depending on how things shake out this weekend.
Florida State and Georgia have consistently been two teams near the top of his list. This is a battle that head coach Mike Norvell isn't giving up on.
"He was talking about, he’d stay on me with the recruitment and he’s not going to give up on me even though I’m committed," Terry said to NoleGameday previously. "He wants me to stay focused and do what’s best for me.”
Terry is coming off a dominant junior season where he totaled 78 tackles, six tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
The 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 7 overall prospect, the No. 2 DL, and the No. 2 recruit in South Carolina in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
