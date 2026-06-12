Former FSU Football Player Dismissed By Rival Miami Hurricanes

Former Florida State safety Conrad Hussey's college football journey has taken another unexpected turn.

Hussey arrived in Tallahassee as a four-star prospect and one of the top defensive backs in the Seminoles' 2023 recruiting class. He appeared in 24 games for Florida State before his tenure with the program ended after an alleged physical confrontation with a coach that led to his dismissal. Prior to his departure, Hussey was recognized as the Seminoles' best freshman defender in 2023.

The former Seminole later transferred to Oregon State and then rival Miami in hopes of reviving his career, but his time in Coral Gables, Florida, appears to have now come to an abrupt end.

Conrad Hussey Dismissed by Miami Hurricanes

Oct 7, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Conrad Hussey (12) tackles Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) during the second half against the at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Per the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, Hussey and the Hurricanes have parted ways. The latest development marks another setback for a player who entered the college ranks with high expectations and now finds himself searching for his next opportunity.

Hussey spent two seasons with the Seminoles, amassing 40 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery per Sports-Reference.com before his brief stop at Oregon State, where he played in three games, recording five tackles and one pass defended.

As of now, neither Hussey nor Miami has publicly explained the circumstances of his departure from the program.

Hussey Finds Himself at Another Crossroad

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University defensive back Edwin Joseph celebrates a tackle against Georgia Tech with defensive back Conrad Hussey at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images | Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images

Despite the latest setback, the 6'0'', 191-pound defender's football career may not be over. The former blue-chip prospect still has eligibility remaining and possesses the athletic ability that once made him one of the more sought-after defensive backs in his recruiting class.

Hussey participated in Miami's spring practice and the spring game, but, per Jackson, he failed to crack the top-four rotation at his position.

However, the path forward is far less certain than it appeared when he arrived at Florida State or Miami as a 3-star transfer prospect. Hussey will need to find another opportunity if he chooses to continue his college career elsewhere as he rebuilds momentum.

Where that next chapter unfolds remains to be seen, but the former Seminole still has time to reshape his future on the field. However, without a spring transfer window, the options for this season are already exhausted.

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