Miami QB Darian Mensah Trending Up in Kalshi Heisman Market

Is the U really back? Kalshi backs that claim with Darian Mensah climbing up the Heisman board. Mensah’s price doubled in just one day and now tops the board ahead of CJ Carr and Arch Manning, who were the preseason favorites.

Kalshi’s Heisman board lists Mensah with 14% to win, sitting 1% ahead of Carr and 2% over Manning. At his current price, trading $10 on Mensah to win the Heisman profits $71.75.

Heisman Trophy Winner - Kalshi

Darian Mensah 14%

CJ Carr 13%

Arch Manning 11%

Heisman worthy

Many argued that Mensah belonged in last season’s Heisman race at Duke. He finished last season with the second-most passing yards in the country (3,973) and second-most passing touchdowns (34) with just six interceptions and a 76.6 QBR. Not to mention, Duke also won the ACC Championship last season.

The U is back

Love them or hate them, the Miami Hurricanes are back following last season's run to the National Championship game. Miami surrounded Mensah with a strong offensive portal class.

At wide receivers, Mensah’s top option at Duke, Cooper Barkate, followed him to Miami following his 1,106-yard, 7 touchdown 2025 campaign. Vandrevius Jacobs, another four-star receiver transfer out of South Carolina, also committed to the Canes. Mensah will also have arguably the best receiver in the country, Malachi Toney, running routes for him as well.

Miami’s offensive line is another major selling point on Mensah’s early Heisman price. Mario Cristobal’s offensive line has allowed just 40 sacks over the last two seasons and is coming off just a 3.97% sack percentage at just 1.3 per game in 2025. Mensah still put up elite numbers last season despite taking 27 sacks.

They also have a more than favorable schedule for the year, with conference games against Stanford, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Boston College. All four finished well under a .500 record last season and combined for just 13 wins.

Mensah is ready to step in as the next great Miami Hurricanes QB. His first look as the early Heisman favorite comes Friday night of Week 1 on the road at Stanford.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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