FSU Football Gets Clarity On First Opponent's Quarterback

The Florida State Seminoles are just over five weeks away from kicking off their 2026 season.

The Seminoles will welcome the New Mexico State Aggies to Tallahassee on August 29. The Aggies are coming off a 4-8 campaign and are being paid $1.4 million to take the field in Doak Campbell Stadium.

READ MORE: FSU Football QB Commit Has Two-Word Reaction To Home Run Recruiting Win

While Florida State is expected to enter the contest as a heavy favorite, this is still an important opportunity. This will be the first time the Seminoles face off against an actual opponent following significant offseason changes.

Defensively, FSU's revamped unit needs to be prepared. New Mexico State will have a new starting quarterback for the third straight year.

New Mexico State Tentatively Names Starting Quarterback

Furman University quarterback Trey Hedden (8) passses near Clemson defensive lineman Vic Burley (45) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, November 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, New Mexico State took the stage at the USA Kickoff. Aggies head coach Tony Sanchez is going into his third season with the program, and he'll be relying on a different quarterback once again.

According to Sanchez, Furman quarterback transfer Trey Hedden is on track to win the job. Hedden will run with the first team when fall camp begins.

"Right now, he's gotta fight to keep it," Sanchez said, per Las Cruces Sun-News' Nick Coppola. "But we're excited about him."

Hedden transferred to New Mexico State following two years at Furman.

Last season, he completed 287/420 passes for 2,967 yards with 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. He added 1 score on the ground, but isn't known for his mobility.

In a loss to Clemson, Hedden passed for 179 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

In 2024, Hedden stepped into the starting lineup for eight games despite being a true freshman. He was honored with a spot on the All-Southern Conference Freshman Team.

The Aggies have been impressed with his football IQ and smart decisions.

"He's a big six-three, 230-pound kid. He had a really good spring for us," Sanchez said. "You bring guys in based on what you see, but then when you sit down in the film room with them, and you talk ball, you talk X's and O's, and you listen to his explanations."

"You see his decision-making on the field, see his leadership capabilities, and obviously his physical size, his stature, he's exactly what you're looking for," Sanchez added.

Redshirt junior Adam Damante will likely be New Mexico State's backup for the second straight year. Damante did make two starts a season ago. He also started five games back in 2023 while at Northern Arizona.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.