Former FSU Football Star and Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman Shuts Down Reporter
Former Florida State star and now Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman has received a lot of attention in the offseason, dating back to his first press conference as a Bill. He took the stage charismatically and talked about playing guitar and Topgolf, but most famously, commented on where he purchased his jacket from, and then went on to eat cookies from the press room.
With the Bills preseason schedule coming to an end, one reporter recently asked Coleman if his mindset has switched from the entertaining one he's shown time and time again to a more football-oriented approach. Coleman delivered another priceless answer.
"When have things not been Keon the football player?" Coleman responded immediately. "I mean I don't really like talking about a jacket either. It's football season. My mindset has been football ever since my first press conference, it's football."
If you've been around Coleman for any period of time, you would know he takes his approach to the game seriously. It is one of the reasons he was selected by the Bills in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 33 pick overall. He led the Seminoles in receiving yards and receptions last season and is projected to be a star at the next level.
"Yeah you got to see my personality but was I the one focused on the jacket? Not at all. I was focused on the playbook and being able to play at the speed of the game.
As entertaining as he can be both on and off the field. Coleman assured everyone that he would be ready with the Bills kick-off their regular season against the Arizona Cardinals on September 8. They face the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, August 24 at 1:00 p.m. to wrap up preseason play.
