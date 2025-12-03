Bills Claim Darius Slay Off Waivers One Day After Steelers Release
The Bills claimed veteran cornerback Darius Slay off of waivers on Wednesday just one day after he mutually parted ways with the Steelers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Pittsburgh just faced Buffalo on Sunday, in which the Bills beat the Steelers 26–7. Slay didn’t compete in the game, though, as he was a healthy scratch for the Steelers to try out Asante Samuel Jr. in his place. Now Slay will join the AFC powerhouse as they look to make a big playoff run. The Steelers, on the other hand, are still in the hunt after dropping to 6–6 on the year.
Slay now sits on the Bills’ depth chart behind Tre’Davious White. Slay’s first game as a Bill will be on Sunday vs. the Bengals, a team he’s already faced twice this season while with Pittsburgh.
The Steelers signed Slay to a one-year deal back in March after the Eagles released him following five seasons in Philadelphia. Through 10 games this season, Slay recorded 36 tackles and one fumble recovery.