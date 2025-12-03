SI

Bills Claim Darius Slay Off Waivers One Day After Steelers Release

Slay will finish out the 2025 season in Buffalo.

Madison Williams

The Bills claimed cornerback Darius Slay off of waivers.
The Bills claimed cornerback Darius Slay off of waivers. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Bills claimed veteran cornerback Darius Slay off of waivers on Wednesday just one day after he mutually parted ways with the Steelers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Pittsburgh just faced Buffalo on Sunday, in which the Bills beat the Steelers 26–7. Slay didn’t compete in the game, though, as he was a healthy scratch for the Steelers to try out Asante Samuel Jr. in his place. Now Slay will join the AFC powerhouse as they look to make a big playoff run. The Steelers, on the other hand, are still in the hunt after dropping to 6–6 on the year.

Slay now sits on the Bills’ depth chart behind Tre’Davious White. Slay’s first game as a Bill will be on Sunday vs. the Bengals, a team he’s already faced twice this season while with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers signed Slay to a one-year deal back in March after the Eagles released him following five seasons in Philadelphia. Through 10 games this season, Slay recorded 36 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

