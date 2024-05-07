Rich Eisen Marvels At Keon Coleman's Introductory Press Conference With Buffalo Bills
Former Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman has been known for his acrobatic and star-laden moments during his time in garnet and gold. The 6'3'' 213-pound standout from Opelousas, LA led the team in receiving yards (658) and touchdowns (11) a season ago and was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills with the 33rd overall pick.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football All-ACC Offensive Lineman Joins CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders
As entertaining as he has been between the hashes, he is making a name for himself off the field, drawing positive reactions from fans and media pundits with his on-camera antics. From immediately eying the snacks at his introductory press conference to giving advice on shopping for winter wear, Coleman's personality has gained national attention.
"His introductory press conference that occurred over the weekend is a legend," sports commentator and radio host Rich Eisen said on The Rich Eisen Show.
Coleman was a one-year transfer out of Michigan State who blasted onto the scene with former Heisman finalist and now New York Jets quarterback Jordan Travis throwing him alley-oop touchdown passes that helped the 'Noles win in the ACC and SEC, beating teams like LSU and Clemson.
"Macy's, what do you mean?" Coleman said when asked about where he purchased his coat from. "They're on sale on the rack; all the colors. Look, $79-89, you can get yourself a nice little deal."
While his style will surely be emphasized as he continues through his rookie contract, he humbly mentioned his guitar playing and golf skills saying he isn't very good at either but that it is relaxing never the less.
"I can't play no guitar, man. I can do a few little strings, but I don't know what I'm doing. It's fun. It's just relaxing," Coleman said. "I can golf a little bit now. I can drive pretty well, but putting — it's alright. That's why I'm good at Top Golf."
Recreation doesn't seem to be the first thing on Coleman's mind when it comes to his career. When asked about his first tour of Highmark Stadium, he told the media he had already scored three imaginary touchdowns
"Yeah, I scored three imaginary touchdowns. It was 30 seconds. It was a record," Coleman joked. "Nobody has ever did that one yet."
As the conference concluded, the cookies were just too much for the young rookie to resist. He left with a handful in tow as he will surely do with touchdown catches in Buffalo.
READ MORE: FSU Football Edge Rusher Listed As College Football 'Spring Game Standout'
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok