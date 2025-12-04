SI

Darius Slay Contemplating NFL Future After Bills Claimed Him Off Waivers

The veteran cornerback mutually parted ways with the Steelers earlier this week.

Cornerback Darius Slay is contemplating his NFL future after the Bills claimed him off of waivers.
Darius Slay has had quite a week.

Last Sunday, he was a healthy scratch from the Steelers–Bills game as Pittsburgh was trying out a younger cornerback in the position. Then, on Tuesday, the Steelers mutually parted ways with him. The thought was that Slay wanted to continue playing football this season. So, on Wednesday, the Bills claimed Slay off of waivers, seemingly setting him up to play for them on Sunday vs. the Bengals.

However, on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a message from Slay’s agent Drew Rosenhaus explaining that Slay isn’t sure what he wants to do football-wise right now, so he might not report to the Bills. He’s still contemplating what to do.

“Slay is honored that a first-class organization like the Bills claimed him, but he is going to take some time away from football right now and decide in the next few days if he wants to keep playing,” Rosenhaus said.

The 34-year-old cornerback may be considering retirement from the NFL at this point. We’ll see what transpires this week before Sunday’s Bills–Bengals game.

