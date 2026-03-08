A former Florida State Seminole is stepping into the coaching ranks in Tallahassee, Florida, joining Lincoln High School as part of head coach Matt Jackson’s staff as the Trojans continue reshaping the program.

Jackson took over the Trojan program in January of 2025 and hit the ground running, assembling his staff following the departure of former head coach Jimmie Tyson. The Trojans went 6–5 in their first season under Jackson’s guidance and are looking to continue rebuilding the program as he turns his attention toward strengthening the defense.

Former FSU Star Hired as Lincoln’s Defensive Coordinator

Pat Watkins | X.com

Former Florida State standout Pat Watkins will join the Trojans' coaching staff as defensive coordinator this season. The Tallahassee native spent the previous year in the same role at Godby High School after previously helping Florida A&M lead the SWAC in total defense (261.1 yards per game) and passing defense (165.7 yards per game).

Watkins' football journey began at Lincoln, where he was a part of two state titles before committing to FSU ahead of the 2002 season. He spent four years with the Seminoles, finishing second in the conference with four interceptions his junior year while also tying the team in interceptions the following year with three.

All in all, he finished his college career with 205 tackles, 10 interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Watkins' Professional Career

Oct 21, 2007; Irving, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Patrick Watkins (25) returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Texas Stadium. The Cowboys beat the Vikings 24-14. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys selected Watkins in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft (138th) overall and spent four seasons in Arlington, Texas before being released in 2010. He spent one season with the San Diego Chargers before beginning his career in the Canadian Football League. He played in 53 games with 10 starts in the NFL, recording 128 tackles, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Watkins was a part of the Toronto Argonauts and the Edmonton Eskimos, where he won two Grey Cups and six different All-Star selections.

The NFL veteran isn't the first former Seminole Jackson targeted this offseason. Last month, Lincoln announced the hiring of 2013 national champion Rashad Greene as its new offensive coordinator. Greene was one of the most productive wide receivers in Florida State history, finishing his career as the program’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards while helping the Seminoles capture the national title during the 2013 season.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.