3 Biggest Questions Going Into FSU Football’s Spring Camp

Florida State's spring camp is expected to start on March 9 and extend through March 31, with an intermediary two-week period in between for spring break. There will be a lot of new faces at the Dunlap Practice facility as FSU revamped its roster, adding over 50 players through high school recruiting and the NCAA Transfer Portal.

With so many moving parts in Tallahassee, Florida, it brings a lot of question marks as the Seminoles look to battle through spring. Whether it's at quarterback, in the trenches, or at one of the skill position groups, coaches will continue to evaluate the roster as they develop young players and install a baseline scheme.

The three biggest questions Florida State needs to answer span both sides of the ball.

Who Takes the Lead at Quarterback?

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry (9) warms up before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

There is no bigger question mark entering spring camp than quarterback. After an up-and-down 2025 season, Florida State needs clarity under center as it builds toward a schedule that offers little room for error.

While spring likely won't officially decide a starter, it will reveal who commands the huddle, protects the ball, and processes the baseline scheme quickly. Operating under new quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker, and with Norvell resuming playcalling, timing, mobility, and decision-making within the system will be a sticking point as much as arm talent.

Florida State returns promising redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry, who has shown the ability to move, and adds veterans Malachi Marshall, Ashton Daniels, and Dean DeNobile to compete for reps. The competition is less about highlight throws and more about consistency, which will need to be established quickly.

Who Emerges as RB1 in a Crowded Backfield?

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (28) runs the ball against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Florida State lost starting running backs Roydell Williams and Gavin Sawchuk last season, which leaves a big void to fill in terms of who will be named RB1. Head coach Mike Norvell resumed play-calling after former offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn retired, and he usually employs a "running back by committee" approach in his offenses, but someone has to set the tone. Spring camp will be less about total carries and more about pass protection and short-yardage situations.

The departures of Williams and Sawchuk were mitigated by recruiting in the high school ranks and the NCAA Transfer Portal, meaning new running backs coach Kam Martin will have a lot of talent to work with. Redshirt junior Sam Singleton, Jr., and sophomore Ousmane Kromah will both be returning, and Florida State brought in Quintrevion Wisner and redshirt junior Gemari Sands as transfers.

Florida State may settle with a three-back approach, but identifying a tone-setter is critical for an offense based on balance and tempo.

Can Florida State’s Defensive Ends Generate Consistent Pressure?

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) has the ball knocked away by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Florida State's defense struggled to consistently affect opposing quarterbacks last season, particularly on the road. While the Seminoles showed flashes off the edge, turning pressures into game-changing plays should remain an emphasis entering spring camp.

FSU pursued a speed rusher in the transfer portal and picked up former Texas A&M edge Rylan Kennedy and returns Deamontae Diggs, who missed most of last season with a neck injury. Adding to the big men off the edge, FSU also returns true-freshman All-American Darryll Desir and his twin brother, Mandrell, giving the room both length and upside.

The talent is there. The question this spring is whether that depth can translate into a consistent pass rush to help out the secondary on the back end.

