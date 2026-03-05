Son of FSU Football Legend Makes College Decision

College football legacies continue across generations, even if the paths look different from those of the past. For one Florida State legend, the next chapter of that family story is beginning as his son prepares to play at the next level.

For Florida State fans, a familiar name will soon begin carving out his own path.

Travis Johnson II Commits to Schreiner

Travis Johnson | X.com

Linebacker Travis Johnson II, the son of former NFL defensive lineman Travis Johnson, has committed to Schreiner University, a Division III program in Texas, after a stint at Episcopal. As a senior, Johnson II totaled 39 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks in 11 games per MaxPreps.com.

"After careful consideration, I am proud to say that I am committed to Schreiner University!" Johnson II wrote. "Thank you to all coaches who helped me get to this point and all who recruited me! And an extreme thank you to my parents and family for providing for me with things to help me be my greatest self! Go Mountaineers!"

After careful consideration I am proud to say that I am committed to Schreiner University! Thank you to all coaches who helped me get to this point and all who recruited me! And an extreme thank you to my parents and family for providing for me with things to help me be my… pic.twitter.com/4sMlxsS67g — Travis Johnson II (@YungTravis99) March 2, 2026

Schreiner University is set to revive its football team, with Johnson II being a part of its inaugural 2026 class. The last time the Mountaineers fielded a team on the gridiron was in 1950. Schreiner went 5-1 in a developmental stage as they slowly ramped up their football program in 2025.

The 6'0', 215-pound Bellaire, Texas native was never offered by Florida State, but attended an FSU camp in June of 2024. He held offers from Fresno State, Millsaps, and Howard Payne before committing to Schreiner.

Travis Johnson's Legacy at Florida State

December 20, 2009; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers defensive end Travis Johnson (96) celebrates during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Johnson had a stellar career with the Seminoles that spanned from 2000 to 2004 under head coach Bobby Bowden. During his four years in Tallahassee, Florida, he amassed 175 tackles, 43.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six forced fumbles, and 31 quarterback hurries through 48 games.

He was named a First-Team All-American his senior year while also earning first-team All-ACC before being drafted 16th overall by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

Johnson spent three years with the Texans before being traded to the San Diego Chargers ahead of the 2010 season. During his six-year NFL career, he appeared in 76 games with 38 starts. He tallied 141 tackles, three sacks, 16 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and an interception.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.