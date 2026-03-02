FSU Football Legend Teases Return to Football Field

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and new general manager John Garrett were not lying when they said that they'd be leaving no stone unturned in their quest to rebuild the Seminoles into a championship-caliber program. As it turns out, the next answer in the middle of the defense might be waiting under a Shade Tree.

Legendary former Florida State linebacker Marvin “Shade Tree” Jones became a part of Seminole lore in the early 1990s. The Miami native won the Butkus and Lombardi Awards, earned All-American honors, and even finished fourth in Heisman voting in 1992. Now, it appears the 53-year-old still has one more season left in him.

Marvin Jones Teases Return to College

For Jones, retirement is merely a suggestion. With his number back in circulation and his legacy secure in Tallahassee, Jones still isn’t quite ready to close the book on his playing days. Last week, the College Football Hall of Famer jokingly said he's petitioning for his final season of eligibility.

"I just filed a petition against the NCAA to grant me a year of eligibility ! It’s worth a try! "

I just filed a petition against the NCAA to grant me a year of eligibility ! It’s worth a try ! #CantMakeThisShitUp — Marvin Shade Jones (@MarvinJonesJets) February 25, 2026

Technically, there is no age limit for college athletes. Eligibility hinges on either maintaining amateur status after college or a five-year "clock" that starts once you enroll, not the year you were born. Jones was selected fourth overall by the New York Jets in the 1993 NFL Draft and went on to spend 11 seasons in East Rutherford, New Jersey, so that ship may have sailed.

Still, it’s fun to imagine him jogging out of the tunnel once more, collecting another honor before lining up in the middle of the defense.

The Roots of a Seminole Legend

Known for his explosive collisions, Jones recorded 369 career tackles, ranking seventh in FSU history. Jones posted at least 110 tackles in each of his three seasons in Tallahassee, including 133 as a freshman, 125 as a sophomore with 13 tackles for loss, and 111 as a junior.

His son, Marvin Jones, Jr., spent one season at Florida State and didn't find the success that his father did. He tallied 25 tackles, six for a loss, and four sacks during his time in Tallahassee, Florida, before transferring to Oklahoma with similar success. Jones, Jr., recently declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

It is doubtful you'll see Jones on the sideline in a Garnet and Gold helmet reliving the glory days, but it's good to see he still has a sense of humor.

