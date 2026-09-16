FSU Football’s 2027 ACC Opponents Announced With Historic Schedule Change

Florida State now knows which conference opponents it will face as it prepares to play nine ACC regular-season games for the first time in 2027.

The ACC announced the opponents Wednesday, giving the Seminoles five conference home games and four road matchups. Miami and Louisville are among the teams headed to Tallahassee, Florida, while FSU will travel to Clemson and make its first visit to Cal in Berkeley.

FSU’s 2027 ACC Opponents

Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (3) runs the ball down the field. The SMU Mustangs defeated the Florida State Seminoles 27-24 at Doak Campbell Stadium after a game that kicked off on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State will host Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, and Stanford in 2027. The Seminoles’ four ACC road games will take them to Cal, Clemson, North Carolina, and Syracuse.

The home slate includes Miami, continuing a rivalry played every season since 1969. On the road, the Seminoles will face Clemson, which they have played every year except 2020 since joining the ACC in 1992.

The schedule also brings two firsts for the program. Stanford will make its first visit to Tallahassee, while Florida State will travel to Berkeley for its first road matchup against Cal.

A First for Florida State

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ashlynd Barker (7) celebrates a Florida State Seminoles first down. The SMU Mustangs defeated the Florida State Seminoles 27-24 at Doak Campbell Stadium after a game that kicked off on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2027 season will mark Florida State’s first nine-game ACC regular-season schedule and the second year of the conference’s “9+1” model.

Under that format, the majority of ACC teams play nine conference games, with teams required to schedule at least 10 games against Power Four opponents each year.

Florida State is familiar with that level of competition. According to the university, 2027 will be the Seminoles’ seventh consecutive season playing at least 10 Power Four opponents in the regular season and their 10th since 2016.

"Next year will be the seventh consecutive season – and 10th since 2016 – that FSU has played at least 10 Power 4 opponents in the regular season."

The remaining schedule announcement has yet to be released, but it will paint a clearer picture of how next season will fit together.

Open dates and the order of road games will determine how challenging the 2027 schedule is, especially with trips to Clemson and UNC on the conference slate. The ACC will announce the full schedule with game dates early in 2027.

With nine ACC games and a requirement to face at least 10 Power Four opponents, Florida State will also need at least one Power Four matchup outside conference play.

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