FSU Football Announces Uniform Combination For No. 19 SMU Mustangs Game

The Florida State Seminoles are mere hours away from a massive opportunity in front of the entire country.

With Florida State coming off back-to-back disappointing seasons, the Seminoles are optimistic that their changes to the coaching staff and roster will elicit a turnaround in Tallahassee.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. No. 19 SMU Mustangs

Head coach Mike Norvell could prove his program is moving in the right direction with an upset over the No. 19 SMU Mustangs on Labor Day.

That won't be an easy task, but Florida State has typically remained competitive in important early-season games since Norvell arrived in town. That includes a dominating effort against No. 8 Alabama just last year, where the Seminoles' 31-17 victory resulted in fans storming Bobby Bowden Field.

Taking 2024 out of the equation, Florida State can also point to contests such as 2021 Notre Dame, 2022 LSU, and 2023 LSU. The Seminoles won both of their neutral-site games against the Tigers, blowing LSU out of Camping World Stadium in the latter meeting.

FSU did fall to Notre Dame in 2021, but the program made an unlikely comeback in the fourth quarter to force overtime, staying competitive against the No. 5 Fighting Irish.

SMU presents a capable challenge with Kevin Jennings at quarterback and defense that has established a culture of aggression.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against The SMU Mustangs?

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs in the pocket during the first quarter against New Mexico State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of the matchup against the Mustangs, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. For the first time in 2026, the Seminoles are breaking out one of the most iconic looks in college football, donning their traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants.

Last season, Florida State went 2-2 in Doak Campbell Stadium in its traditional attire, beating Alabama and Wake Forest, but falling to Miami and Pittsburgh. The losses to the Hurricanes and Panthers came in back-to-back games and were the only home defeats for the program in 2025.

SMU previously released its uniforms for the game. The Mustangs will suit up in all white - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.

Florida State and SMU will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Taylor McGregor on the call.

Here's A Look At What The Team Wore Game By Game In 2026:

New Mexico State: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

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