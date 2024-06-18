Five FSU Football Transfers That Can Make an Immediate Impact in 2024
The Florida State Seminoles are gearing up for another ACC Title repeat in 2024 but have had to replace a ton of talent from last year's team. Quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, defensive end Jared Verse, defensive tackle Braden Fiske, defensive backs Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones, and linebackers Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach have all moved on to the NFL, and some key players will need to step up to ensure another trip to North Carolina
Luckily, the 'Noles landed a star-studded transfer class currently ranked No. 7 in the country and are poised for another winning season and a chance at the College Football Playoffs. While bolstering their ranks through high school recruiting, Florida State made a few splashes in the transfer portal, taking some of the top players in the country.
Here is a breakdown of five transfers in #Tribe24 that could impact their season:
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei
Uiagalelei was brought in to compete with Brock Glenn and freshman Luke Kromenhoek for the starting position after the departure of Travis. While the road has been rocky at times for DJU, head coach Mike Norvell has faith in the Oregon State transfer to lead the offense. Last season, Uiagaelelei threw for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air and six scores on the ground. He should have similar numbers in FSU's high-powered offense.
“I think DJ is a total package. I mean, you see an elite level talent, skill, obviously the size and really has a lot of a lot of great experience," Norvell said of Uiagalelei on Greg McElroy's Always Football podcast, "And you know, that experience, some of it's been really good, some of its been challenges that he's had to overcome and work through. But I think when you bring all of that to the person, it starts with him with his heart."
Time will tell as fall camp and the upcoming season approaches but he will definitely make an impact in 2024.
Wide Receiver Malik Benson
With the departure of now Buffalo Bill Keon Coleman, FSU will need another star receiver charging toward the end zone. In comes Alabama transfer Malik Benson, who stood out in spring camp and throughout the off-season. There are similar attributes between the two early on, and having another polished wideout will help the offense a long way, especially with Destyn Hill being out for the season. Although not as productive in Alabama's top-heavy offense, compiling 162 yards and one score, Benson was the No. 1 overall JUCO recruit in 2023. He broke the Hutchinson Community College record with 2,152 receiving yards over two seasons and ranked second in program history with 21 receiving touchdowns.
His skill set will complement Ja'Khi Douglas and LSU transfer Jalen Brown, alongside Hykeem Williams, Kentron Poitier, and Darion Williamson.
Defensive Back Earl Little, Jr.
The Seminole secondary took a hit due to Jones and Green heading to the NFL but that doesn't mean there isn't still a ton of talent on the roster. Little Jr. is another Alabama transfer who has impressed throughout the spring. Paired with Shyheim Brown, Azareye'h Thomas, Omarion Cooper, Fentrell Cypress II, Conrad Hussey, Quindarrius Jones, and Kevin Knowles II, Little has a chance to make waves in the defensive backfield.
He was a consensus 4-star prospect battling injury during his time at Alabama, appearing in 11 games with two tackles, but stat sheets don't always tell the whole story. Watching him in practice, it is likely that he will carve out a role in the rotation.
Running Back Roydell Williams
This is a two-for-one because Florida State brought in multiple talented running backs through the portal and high school ranks. Indiana transfer Jaylin Lucas is an All-American returner and can really do some damage between the tackles. Roydell Williams, another Alabama transfer, had 1165 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground a season ago and another 152 yards and two scores through the air during his four seasons with the Crimson Tide.
There will be a big drop in production after losing Benson to the NFL Draft, but it is feasible for Williams to drop into the big-bodied running back role alongside Caziah Holmes. The 5'10", 210-pound back can provide the power lost from Benson, while Lawrance Toafili and Lucas' slipperiness can help in the passing and finesse run game.
Defensive End Marvin Jones, Jr.
A legacy transfer from Georgia, Marvin Jones, Jr., looks to be a cornerstone for the FSU defense. While replacing Verse's back-to-back nine-sack seasons will be a challenge for any incoming player, Jones brings a physicality similar to Verse and should pair well off the edge with Patrick Payton. While defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, Jr., is a transfer from a season ago, he will play a key part in the trenches as well.
Jones recorded 16 tackles and two sacks, with a forced fumble and fumble recovery, playing outside linebacker in Athens, Ga., but will play a hybrid role in defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's defense.
Defensive ends and special teams coordinator John Papuchis has put multiple linemen in the NFL, and if Jones, Jr., has the production that the last two had, he will be productive in the offense.
