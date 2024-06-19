Blue-Chip 2026 Quarterback Includes FSU Football On Top Ten List
The Florida State Seminoles made the top ten programs for a blue chip 2026 quarterback prospect.
On Wednesday, 2026 four-star quarterback and Florida State target, Jaden O'Neal, released his top ten programs, which included the Seminoles. The other programs listed were Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, Washington, Colorado, Penn State, Arizona State, and Miami.
According to 247Sports, the rising junior has a crystal ball to the Oklahoma Sooners. 247Sports' composite rankings have O'Neal as the No. 10 quarterback in the class and No. 64 player overall.
The Harbor City, CA, native threw for 2,475 passing yards and 27 touchdowns during his sophomore season of high school football, completing 61 percent of his passes. Earlier this June, the 2026 prospect attended Florida State's Elite Camp, working out in front of Mike Norvell and Tony Tokarz. Still, the Seminoles have plenty of tough competition to land the 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins broke down O'Neal's game.
"One of the best pure throwers in the ’26 class. Game has taken a nice jump over the last year and he has shined at multiple off-season events including Elite 11 Regional Camp and Under Armour Next Camp in March," Biggins said. "Has always had a big arm and is probably the most accurate deep ball thrower out West right now, regardless of class."
Again, the Seminoles will have plenty of competition to land the 2026 quarterback. Still, Florida State has three commits to their 2026 class -- two being four-star prospects and one three-star prospect -- ranking No. 2 in the nation, albeit with plenty of time until the cycle heats up. USC's four commitments currently hoist the No. 1 2026 recruiting class.
In the short term, Florida State has to fill out its 2025 recruiting class, which consists of four members. Soon, the trail will get hot for Mike Norvell and his staff, though.
