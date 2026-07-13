FSU Football Quietly Added A Former Power 4 Head Coach To Its Staff

Florida State is adding another veteran voice to Mike Norvell's coaching staff. According to On3 Sports, former Texas, Houston, and Florida Atlantic head coach Tom Herman is joining the Seminoles ahead of the 2026 season.

Herman has built a reputation as one of college football's top offensive coaches. Although FSU has not announced his official role, his experience gives the Seminoles another set of eyes behind the scenes as they prepare for the 2026 season.

Tom Herman Brings Decades of Coaching Experience

Oct 28, 2017; Waco, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman watches his team take on the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. The Longhorns defeat the Bears 38-7. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herman arrives in Tallahassee with more than two decades of coaching experience. He helped lead Ohio State to a national championship as offensive coordinator in 2014 before successful head-coaching stints at Houston and Texas, where he guided the Longhorns to a Sugar Bowl victory. Herman later served as Florida Atlantic's head coach from 2023-24, following the 2021 season as an offensive analyst with the Chicago Bears.

Florida State has not yet announced Herman's official title. Once the university confirms his role, it will provide a clearer picture of his day-to-day responsibilities on Norvell's staff.

Herman Has Coached At The Highest Level

Nov 17, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Tom Herman on the field during the game against the Louisville Cardinals at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His breakthrough came at Ohio State, where he coordinated the Buckeyes' offense during the program in 2014. Herman earned the Broyles Award, presented annually to the nation's top assistant coach, before departing to become Houston's head coach.

Herman posted a 22-4 record in two seasons at Houston, winning the American Athletic Conference championship in 2015 and leading the Cougars to a victory over a ninth-ranked Florida State team in the Peach Bowl before accepting the head coaching job at Texas.

In four seasons at Texas, he compiled a 32-18 record while leading the Longhorns to four consecutive bowl appearances. His tenure included a 10-win campaign in 2018 that culminated with a victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl before he was replaced following the 2020 season.

The addition of Herman becomes the latest former FBS head coach to join Mike Norvell's coaching staff. The Seminoles previously added Gus Malzahn as offensive coordinator before his retirement last season.

His resume also includes assistant coaching stops at Sam Houston State, Texas State, Rice and Iowa State before he replaced former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart at FAU in 2023. He now returns to the ACC as the latest veteran addition to Norvell's coaching staff ahead of fall camp.

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