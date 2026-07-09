FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels Just Received a Brutal Ranking

Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels continues to face the court of national opinion heading into the 2026 season.

On3 college football analyst Andy Staples released his rankings of the ACC's top 10 quarterbacks this week, and Daniels was notably absent from the list.

Florida State has drawn praise for adding talent across the roster through the transfer portal and recruiting; however, doubts about QB1 have been a trend that has followed the Auburn transfer all offseason.

Which Quarterbacks Ranked Ahead of Daniels?

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) calls a play in the first quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami's Darian Mensah topped the list, and Florida State will have multiple opportunities to face some of the conference's highest-rated quarterbacks in 2026.

The Seminoles travel to Miami to take on Mensah on Oct. 17 and open ACC play at home on September 7 against SMU's Kevin Jennings, who landed at No. 3.

In all, Florida State is scheduled to face seven of Staples' top 10 quarterbacks this season, including NC State's C.J. Bailey (No. 4), Pitt's Mason Heintschel (No. 5), Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz (No. 6), Virginia's Beau Pribula, and Clemson's Christopher Vizzina (No. 9).

Can Daniels Prove Staples Wrong?

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) warms up before Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Daniels will have an opportunity to change that perception on the field.

The rankings are based on preseason projections rather than production in 2026, meaning Daniels still has plenty of time to change the narrative. After spending last season at Auburn, he transferred to Florida State with more than three dozen career starts under his belt, giving the Seminoles one of the ACC's more experienced quarterbacks despite the skepticism surrounding his outlook.

The veteran quarterback brings 37 games of collegiate experience to Tallahassee, Florida, and will be tasked with leading an offense under head coach Mike Norvell, who has reclaimed play-calling duties entering the 2026 season.

He won't have to wait long to make his case.

After opening ACC play against Jennings, the Seminoles will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in one of the program's biggest nonconference tests of the year.

Florida State's success won't rest solely on Daniels, but his play will determine whether the Seminoles can exceed expectations this fall. If he settles into Norvell's offense and helps Florida State navigate one of the toughest schedules in the ACC, preseason quarterback rankings will quickly become little more than offseason conversation.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

aturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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