Phil Steele Predicts FSU Football's Final ACC Finish in 2026

Florida State's 2026 season is widely viewed as a pivotal one for both head coach Mike Norvell and the program. After a 5-7 campaign, the Seminoles overhauled their roster and coaching staff to get back on track, leaving analysts divided on what to expect this fall.

Phil Steele Projects Florida State In The Middle Of The ACC

Dec 31, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; The Florida State Seminoles huddle prior to their game against the Houston Cougars in the 2015 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Longtime college football analyst Phil Steele released his final projected ACC standings for the 2026 season, placing Florida State in a tie for ninth.

"Tied for ninth is likely not the position Florida State fans want to be in. However, this would be an improvement from last season after an incredibly disappointing 5-7 season (2-6 in ACC play)." On3's Griffen McVeigh wrote.

Steele's projection also aligns with a cautious outlook shared by many oddsmakers and predictions about what FSU will look like this year.

Florida State brought in the nation's No. 28 transfer class, but questions at quarterback, a demanding schedule and the uncertainty surrounding so many new contributors have made the Seminoles one of the ACC's toughest teams to forecast.

What Has Changed this Offseason?

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) throws the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 17-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Ashton Daniels headlines the offensive additions, while linebacker Chris Jones, offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin and running back Quintrevion Wisner are among the newcomers expected to play major roles in 2026.

Norvell has resumed playcalling duties following the retirement of Gus Malzahn, and Florida State promoted Tim Harris, Jr. to offensive coordinator after serving as wide receivers coach last season.

Whether those additions translate into wins remains to be seen, which is why projections have varied throughout the offseason. Steele's prediction places Florida State in the middle of the ACC, but the Seminoles will have an opportunity to change that narrative once the season begins.

There Are Plenty of Challenges in 2026

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) is face masked by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Chase Smith (41) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FSU is slated to face several teams projected to finish ahead of them in the ACC on Steele's list. Clemson, Miami, Louisville, and SMU will be a challenge, while road trips to Pittsburgh and Boston College also figure to play a role in the conference race.

Miami earned the top spot in the rankings, while SMU, Clemson, and Louisville tied for second. Pitt and Virginia rounded out the next group in a three-way tie for fifth, with NC State slotting in at No. 7.

Behind Florida State, Steele projected Duke to finish 11th, followed by North Carolina, Wake Forest, and California in a three-way tie for 12th. Syracuse, Stanford, and Boston College rounded out the conference.

Boston College is the only ACC opponent on Florida State's schedule that Steele projects the Seminoles to finish ahead of.

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