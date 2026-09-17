FSU Football at Alabama: How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream & Time

Florida State returns from its BYE week with a road trip to face No. 10 Alabama. The Seminoles will look to rebound from their 27-24 loss to SMU as they head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for their first away game of the season.

The matchup gives Florida State an opportunity to beat the Crimson Tide for a second consecutive season after winning 31-17 in Tallahassee last year. This time, the Seminoles will have to do it at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Seminoles Look to Bounce Back

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State head coach Mike Norvell talks with quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) during warmups prior to a game against New Mexico State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State got off to a rocky start in 2026 after beating New Mexico State 34-17. The 'Noles lost their first conference game to the Mustangs in a matchup in which FSU was only able to convert 2-of-15 third downs and fell short despite forcing four turnovers.

It is seemingly a make-or-break year for head coach Mike Norvell after back-to-back losing seasons, and a win in the Heart of Dixie would certainly change the perception surrounding Florida State.

However, a decisive loss to the Crimson Tide would be yet another blow to faith from fans as he continues into his seventh year at the helm.

Alabama Eyes Revenge at Home

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer watches from the sideline as the Tide defeated Kentucky 45-17 on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Lexington, Kentucky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama will have a new quarterback under center in sophomore Keelon Russell. Russell has appeared in four games total and has 444 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

"He's a scary football player. I say that in a very respectful way," Norvell said of Russell.

The Crimson Tide will bring in a stout defensive front seven that already boasts seven sacks and 29 pressures through two games, which does not pair well with Florida State's seemingly stagnant passing game.

They've also only allowed 65 rushing yards this season, which has been a strength for FSU's offense. The Seminoles have averaged over 200 yards a game and will lean heavily on running backs Ousmane Kromah and Samuel Singleton, Jr.

Here is how to watch:

Game Notes: Florida State Seminoles at Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Florida State (1-1, 0-1 ACC); Alabama (2-0, 1-0 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 19, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (100,077)

TV/Streaming: ABC; WatchESPN

Commentators: Play-by-play Sean McDonough; analyst Greg McElroy; sideline Katie George

Radio: Seminole Radio Network, SXM radio channel No. 269

Spread: Florida State +19.5 (-108); Alabama -19.5 (-112)

Over/Under: 48.5 points. Over (-110), Under (-110)

Moneyline: FSU (+800), UA (-1350)

Series History: Alabama leads 3-2-1. Florida State won the most recent meeting, 31-17, on Aug. 30, 2025.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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