Florida State Football's 12 'Notes To Know' For Rematch Against Alabama Crimson Tide

The Florida State Seminoles are headed to Tuscaloosa for a highly anticipated rematch against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

For the second straight year, Alabama will be ranked in the top-10 when it faces Florida State. The Crimson Tide are trying to prevent another upset, and have the home-crowd edge this time around.

READ MORE: Michael Alford Breaks Silence on FSU Firing With Statement to Seminoles

On Monday, Florida State released its game notes, which included 12 notes to know about the matchup.

Check them out below.

Notes To Know For FSU's Game Against Alabama

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State will play at No. 10 Alabama (2-0) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Seminoles opened the 2025 season with a 31-17 win over No. 8 Alabama, snapping the Crimson Tide's 23-season streak of winning the season opener. FSU allowed just 87 rushing yards, had 3.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss.

Head coach Mike Norvell has five regular-season non-conference victories over SEC teams as Florida State's head coach, the most by any coach over the SEC since 2020. His six wins against the SEC since becoming a head coach in 2016 rank as the 2nd-highest non-conference win total over SEC teams in that span.

Norvell is the only active coach with multiple non-conference regular season wins over SEC programs, beating No. 5 LSU in 2023 and No. 8 Alabama last year.

Florida State ranks 9th nationally and leads the ACC with five takeaways, including a season-high four against No. 19 SMU. The four takeaways and +3 turnover margin were both FSU's highest since a 2022 win over Miami.

Quindarrius Jones forced and recovered a fumble against the Mustangs, one week after his first career interception against New Mexico State. Jones is one of two players nationally with an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery in 2026.

Both of Jones' takeaways occured on the opponents' first drive of the game.

Running back Samuel Singleton Jr. is one of five players in the country and one of two in the ACC with a rushing touchdown and multiple receiving touchdowns. He has caught both of FSU's passing touchdowns in 2026, the first receiving scores of his career.

Singleton was the ACC Receiver of the Week after tallying 164 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns against New Mexico State. He is the first non-receiver to win the award for Florida State.

Running back Ousmane Kromah and quarterback Ashton Daniels each have rushing touchdowns in consecutive games to begin the season. Kromah is averaging 115.5 rushing yards per game, 2nd in the ACC. He has back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, the first Seminole with consecutive 100-yard games since Trey Benson in 2022.

Kicker Gabe Panikowski is 3-for-3 on field goal attempts this season and is now 18-for-18 on field goals at the NCAA level. He was the Fred Haskins Award winner as the best non-FBS kicker in 2024 when he made all 15 field goal attempts at Idaho State. FSU has made 169 consecutive point after tries, including perfect marks each of the past four seasons.

Florida State is 8-for-8 in the Red Zone to begin the 2026 season, one of 13 teams nationally perfect in the Red Zone with at least eight attempts.

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