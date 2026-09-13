FSU Football Opens As Massive Underdog Against Alabama Crimson Tide

Out of the BYE week and into the fire.

The first two games of the 2026 season haven't gone how Florida State expected. The path doesn't get any easier from here, as the Seminoles travel to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon.

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The No. 12 Crimson Tide are 2-0 to begin the fall. Though Alabama faced adversity in Lexington on Saturday afternoon, the program figured it out in the second half, running away from Kentucky, 45-17.

Alabama should return home with confidence, particularly on defense. The Crimson Tide were able to force three turnovers, including a pick-six, and limited the Wildcats to 1/14 on third-down attempts.

That's something the Seminoles are probably gritting their teeth at, considering the third-down woes in Tallahassee so far this season.

To no surprise, Florida State is a sizable underdog going into the matchup.

FSU Favored Going Into Road Game Against Stanford

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) looks to pass against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to FanDuel, Florida State is projected to continue its road losing streak this weekend. The Seminoles opened as a +18.5 underdog on the sportsbook, with the Over/Under set at 50.5. Alabama is a -1400 favorite on the MoneyLine compared to FSU's +800.

The Seminoles are 0-2 against the spread this season.

Last year, Florida State pulled off a monumental upset to begin 2025, dominating Alabama in a 31-17 victory. In the win, the Seminoles outgained the Crimson Tide, particularly on the ground, as Florida State held a 230-87 advantage in rushing yards.

Alabama will certainly have a little revenge on its mind going into the rematch. The Crimson Tide does have plenty of new faces in the lineup, including sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell.

Through eight quarters, Russell is 29/45 passing for 399 yards with 1 touchdown to 2 interceptions. He's added 21 carries for 77 yards and 1 score on the ground. Russell has been sacked 5 times.

A major storyline surrounding the Seminoles is the road woes over the past few seasons. Florida State hasn't won outside of Doak Campbell Stadium since November 25, 2023. That was 1,023 days ago, for those who like to keep count.

During that period, FSU is 0-11 away from home, and 0-9 in true road games. 6 of those losses have come by double digits.

Florida State and Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 19. The contest will be televised on ABC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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