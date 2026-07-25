FSU Football Pursuing Blue-Chip Defender From West Coast

The Florida State Seminoles had a dire situation to address in the defensive backfield just a few weeks ago.

Florida State alleviated those concerns in #Tribe27, landing four-star safety Ta'Shawn Poole and four-star defensive back Za'Kari Johnson. The pair join three-star safety Jemari Foreman in the class.

That means the Seminoles are more than likely done in the back end, or at least close to it.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season

The coaching staff can begin looking towards talent in future classes, and establishing early relationships.

Florida State Offers Four-Star DB

Earlier this week, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to four-star defensive back and rising junior, Ca'Ron Williams.

Williams referred to cornerbacks coach Blue Adams when revealing the news on social media.

Florida State joins a list of nearly 30 offers, including interest from LSU, Penn State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan, Texas, and Oklahoma.

Williams visited LSU, Ohio State, and Texas this offseason. He's never been to Tallahassee.

During his sophomore season at Santa Margarita Catholic, Williams totaled 47 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 4 pass deflections, and 3 interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown.

Williams put together his top performance early in the year, recording 8 tackles, 1 pass deflection, and 2 interceptions, one that he brought back for a score, in a 33-27 victory against Centennial High School on August 28.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 179 overall prospect, the No. 18 CB, and the No. 13 recruit in California in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 7 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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