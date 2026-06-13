FSU Football's Biggest Mystery Heading Into 2026 Season

From quarterback Ashton Daniels and a transfer-heavy roster to a revamped coaching staff and rebuilt offensive line, there has been no shortage of storylines surrounding Florida State heading into 2026. However, the Seminoles' biggest offensive question mark may not be Daniels, the newcomers, or the players in the trenches.

The biggest mystery may be Mike Norvell himself.

Which Version Of Norvell Shows Up In 2026?

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell leads practice Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout his coaching career, Norvell has rarely called the same offense twice. His schemes are tailored to fit his personnel, whether that meant leaning on explosive passing attacks, quarterback run concepts, the rushing game, or a balanced approach built around getting playmakers in space.

His adaptability may be one of his biggest strengths, but it also makes FSU's offense one of the hardest teams to project with him returning to play-calling in 2026.

Daniels' skill set may give some insight into what the 2026 offense might look like. The Auburn transfer brings mobility, experience, and comfort operating outside the pocket, which could allow Florida State to incorporate movement-based concepts into its offense. While Daniels has yet to prove he can consistently carry an offense as a high-volume passer, his athleticism opens up options for Norvell.

That points toward an offense centered on bootlegs, rollouts, sprint-outs, read-option concepts, and play action, rather than asking Daniels to drop back and throw 35-40 times per game. If Florida State can establish balance, the quarterback may not need to be the focal point of the offense at all.

Florida State enters 2026 with multiple players capable of filling significant roles, including running backs Ousmane Kromah and Quintrevion Wisner, wide receivers Duce Robinson, Jayvan Boggs, and Micahi Danzy, along with tight end Desirrio Riles.

Depending on what he sees during fall camp, the Seminoles could lean on a physical rushing attack behind Kromah and Wisner, create explosive opportunities through play action, or distribute touches among several different skill players. The pieces appear to be in place for multiple approaches, which only adds to the uncertainty.

Mike Norvell's Offense Has Never Been One Thing

Sep 23, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Barrett Carter (0) pressures Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

If you look at when Norvell first arrived in Tallahassee, Florida, the Seminoles leaned heavily on quarterback James Blackman's arm and Tamorrion Terry's vertical routes before the emergence of quarterback Jordan Travis' mobility as the roster underwent a rebuild. Travis' ability to create explosive plays with his legs and extend drives outside the structure of the offense became the staple of the 2023 team.

With Travis operating at a high level alongside star players such as Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson, and Trey Benson, Florida State fielded one of the ACC's most explosive units. It also sealed Travis' name in the record books as FSU's leader in touchdown responsibility, total offense, quarterback rushing yards, and quarterback rushing touchdowns.

The last two seasons told a different story. Florida State's offense struggled through a disastrous 2-10 run in 2024, then showed flashes of improvement but remained inconsistent in a 5-7 season in 2025. Quarterback instability, offensive line issues, and roster turnover prevented the unit from establishing a clear identity.

That history is why Florida State remains difficult to project entering 2026. The roster appears talented enough to take a step forward, but whether that happens may depend on which version of Norvell emerges once the season begins.

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