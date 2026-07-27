FSU Football Gets Major Injury Update Ahead Of Preseason Camp

The Florida State Seminoles are set to begin the preseason on Wednesday, August 29.

With less than five weeks remaining until the Seminoles take on New Mexico State, head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have a lot of work to do.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season

Though the majority of the team was in Tallahassee and participating in practice over the spring, Florida State did have a few players miss the period due to injuries.

The Seminoles will have some reinforcements back in the lineup when they take the field later this week.

Mike Norvell Confirms True Freshman LB Izayia Williams Is Fully Cleared

On Monday, head coach Mike Norvell provided a couple of important injury updates.

True freshman linebacker Izayia Williams was limited throughout the offseason, recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered ahead of his senior season of high school.

Following a clip from a training session where Williams was moving well and cutting on his left leg, Norvell confirmed that the former blue-chip prospect is fully cleared for fall camp.

"Obviously, Izayia came in [injured]. He's fully cleared," Norvell said. "He definitely looks the part. I'm excited to see him out in practice. He'll be ready to go."

Williams was a fringe five-star prospect before missing his final season at the prep level. As a junior, he totaled 125 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception while rushing 23 times for 423 yards and racking up 10 total touchdowns on offense.

If Williams can return to pre-injury form, his athleticism would be a useful asset for Florida State's defense. His speed and explosion were evident on the football field, and on the track, where he posted a 11.05 100-meter, 22.96 200-meter, and was a two-time regional qualifier in the long jump.

Florida State Expecting True Freshman DE Cam Brooks Back Later This Season

Back in February, true freshman defensive end Cam Brooks tore his Achilles during a Tour of Duty workout, putting his availability for the fall into question.

According to Norvell, Brooks is making strides in his recovery, and has a chance to return later this season.

"Cam Brooks, we will expect back this year," Norvell said. "He will be limited the first part of the season, just in his return, but was a guy that I was excited about, just what I saw early. You feel his urgency just in how he's gone about his business."

"Obviously, had a little winter program setback, but definitely excited about the way he's going about learning, and I think he'll have a chance to hopefully be able to impact us at some point here this season," Norvell added.

Though Brooks probably won't play a big role on gamedays, it could be useful for his development if he's able to participate in practice.

Brooks signed with Florida State in December after previously committing to Cal. During his senior season at Thomas County Central, Brooks totaled 26 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles to lead his team to an undefeated record and a state championship.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.