FSU Football Gets Mixed Reviews On Summer Returns In #Tribe27 Class
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The Florida State Seminoles went through a productive run on the recruiting trail this offseason.
#Tribe27 picked up six blue-chip prospects in recent months; four-star safety Ta'Shawn Poole, four-star defensive lineman Sam LeJeune, four-star wide receiver Sean Green, four-star safety Za'Kari Johnson, four-star linebacker Jernard Albright, and four-star running back Jayden Miles.
READ MORE: Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season
In the same vein, even with all of those additions, the Seminoles still sit outside of the top-40 in the class rankings.
Though Mike Norvell has spoken publicly about Florida State's plans to take a smaller recruiting class, the Seminoles don't have many elite recruits in the fold.
Questions Over Mike Norvell's Future Affecting FSU's Recruiting Class
ESPN's Eli Lederman recently took stock of recruiting efforts around the country.
Florida State was placed in the "outside looking in" tier with Alabama, Indiana, North Carolina, and Penn State.
The main concern is the disparity throughout the class. Only three of the Seminoles' 17 pledges are ranked in the top-200 in the country.
Another thing worth pointing out is that Florida State has zero offensive linemen committed.
"Florida State made a few impressive additions on defense this summer between pledges from safeties Ta'Shawn Poole (No. 43 overall) and Jernard Albright (No. 196) and No. 7 defensive tackle Sam LeJeune (No. 96)," Lederman wrote.
"But the Seminoles' efforts with elite recruits in the 2027 class were undoubtedly hampered by the ever-present uncertainty surrounding seventh-year coach Mike Norvell, and that will remain until major changes -- one way or another -- come in Tallahassee," Lederman continued.
There's no doubt that head coach Mike Norvell is on rocky waters. The majority of elite prospects would rather go to more stable situations that also pay more than Florida State can put on the table.
Barring an unexpected turnaround, the Seminoles aren't in a position to add many more blue-chip prospects to the class.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds 17 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 35 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Meshi Dobson
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole
Four-Star DB Za'Kari Johnson
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
K Vance Fones
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG