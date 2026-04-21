FSU Football Biggest Winners From Spring Camp

The Florida State Seminoles ended a competitive spring camp with multiple position battles unresolved, and an offense and defense battling back and forth, ending in what you would expect from a typical spring. From reports, the defense had the upper hand overall, which is normal at this time of the offseason, and the offense saw some standouts emerge over the past 15 practices.

An all-encompassing list of players that benefited the most throughout spring would extend beyond this article’s scope. However, given the current state of the program, a few have taken spring camp by the horns in the public eye, while others have quietly benefited behind the scenes.

Both Ja'Bril Rawls and Quindarrius Jones flashed in a limited spring as they recovered from injuries.

“Jabril… he’s preparing to have a really good season. And his deal, he’s one of those leader guys that I need to make sure he understands that it’s his time," White said after the second spring scrimmage. "He’s got to do it consistently and bring people with him... "So far this spring is the best that I have seen him [Jones] on and off the grass, and it’s translating to [those] around him."

Watching new teammates battle in camp and a full return to health could be the push they need to assert their veteran presence at the back end of the defense.

Molding the Depth Chart

Florida quarterback Harrison Bailey (15) gets tackled by Florida State linebacker Omar Graham Jr. (9) during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At some point, every spring forces you to ask how much is projection and how much is real when evaluating a roster mixed with unproven talent, a core of veteran players taking on the role of upperclassmen, and a clean slate entering the fall. The good news is that FSU has largely checked off those boxes, sans where they decide to land at quarterback, but they have the skill position players for a turnaround.

FSU knows who they have in star wide receivers Micahi Danzy and Duce Robinson, and saw two players emerge in freshman wide receivers Devin Carter and Jasen Lopez, both of whom would solve a problem from last season in the kick return game as a bonus.

Florida State also returns linebacker Omar Graham, Jr., who has quietly been a presence, and the scheme, paired with experience, will help him improve on his 38 tackles from a season ago. Throw in top transfer Rylan Kennedy, Deamontae Diggs, and Caleb LaVallee (returning from injury) in the front seven of the defense, and you have a solid start to trench depth for hats on hats to free up 2025 true freshman All-American Mandrell Desir and his twin brother, Darryll, in the pass rush.

Definition in the Running Back Room

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) drops the ball during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Sam Singleton, Jr., has continued to work throughout his time at Florida State and will benefit from a full offseason in which his name will be called on to help lead off drives on the ground. The same could be said about Ousmane Kromah, and adding transfer running back Quintrevion Wisner only builds on a dynamic room that will find first base ahead of the chains with potential home running capability.

Spring camp rarely provides a direction or clarity as coaches adapt personnel to the scheme, and for Florida State, the direction appears to be one of cautious optimism.

The reality is that not every spring standout will carry that momentum into the fall. For a program searching for consistency after two uneven seasons, the Seminoles left spring camp with something they didn’t have a year ago, which is a foundation not solely reliant on star power or best-case scenarios to take shape.

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