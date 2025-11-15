Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 12 (Target Duce Robinson in Week 12)
We only have a few weeks left of the college football regular season, so we should take advantage of all the opportunities we have to bet on this beautiful sport. If you're one of the lucky people who live in a state that allows you to bet on college football player props, you're in the right spot.
In this article, I'm going to give you my favorite player props for today's action. Let's dive into them.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 12
- Rahsul Faison OVER 34.5 Rushing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Gio Lopez UNDER 175.5 Passing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Duce Robinson OVER 85.5 Receiving Yards (-114) via FanDuel
Gio Lopez UNDER 175.5 Passing Yards (-115)
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons' defense has been quietly fantastic this season, especially when it comes to defending the pass. They lead the country in opponent pass success rate, while allowing just 4.91 yards per drop drop-backback. That could lead to UNC's quarterback, Gio Lopez to have a tough outing. He has just barely passed 200+ yards in his last three starts, but this is now by far his toughest matchup of the season. I'll take the under on his passing yards at 175.5.
Duce Robinson OVER 85.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Duce Robinson has been by far the best receiver for Florida State. He has 20 more receptions than any other pass-catcher on the team, with 43, while also racking up 813 receiving yards per game. Now, he and the Seminoles get to take on a Virginia Tech secondary that ranks 134th in opponent dropback EPA. Let's take advantage of that by betting on Robinson to once again go over 85.5 receiving yards on Saturday night.
Rahsul Faison OVER 34.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The one weakness of the Texas A&M defense is its ability to stop the run. They rank 125th in opponent yards per rush attempt, giving up 5.72 yards per carry. They also rank 103rd in opponent rush EPA. If South Carolina is smart, it will ride its starting running back early and often. Rahsul Faison has racked up 350 yards per carry and has gone over 34.5 rushing yards in five starts.
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $150 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!