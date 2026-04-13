FSU Football Freshman Makes Multiple Big Plays During Last Spring Scrimmage

TALLAHASSEE — Spring camp is winding down for Florida State, with the Seminoles entering their final stretch of practices after replacing the annual Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase with a high-intensity scrimmage last Saturday.

While not much can be gleaned from the outside, as the media was only allowed inside camp for brief video opportunities, there has been a repeated emphasis from the coaching staff on two players who have consistently stood out through 14 outings.

Freshmen Wide Receivers Continue to Step Up in Final Scrimmage

Florida State | Instagram.com

"Those guys, you know, definitely rose up," head coach Mike Norvell said to the media post-scrimmage. The “guys” Norvell is referring to are true freshmen receivers Devin Carter and Jasen Lopez, who arrived on campus as part of #Tribe26 and have started to carve out early roles during spring camp.

Carter's impact was made apparent again during Florida State's final padded practice, helping the offense extend two 90-play drives while backed up on their own goal line.

“They had two 90-plus yard drives that were good to see. It’s not always fun starting off with your heels on the goal line, but the willingness to go and get the first down. Devin Carter had a huge play on a vertical ball down the field," Norvell said.

"He actually put together two big plays on that drive, and that was one of the things that I was excited about for him," Norvell continued. "I know we’ve talked a lot about the young receivers. I mean, but I thought him and J Rock both did a good job of being able to extend plays.”

The type of praise given has been echoed throughout the spring and emphasized by multiple contributors in the wide receiver room, who were unavailable or limited at times in March and April.

"Devin and Jasen, they’re going to play," Norvell said to the media earlier in camp. "They would have to almost regress from where it is right now. And I’m not saying, ‘Oh, hey, they’re going to be first line,’ I think it’ll be that, but from what you see in a short period of time, they definitely belong in what we’re asking them to do, what that looks like.”

FSU ends spring camp on Wednesday, March 15, as the Seminoles look ahead to summer workouts. If the two young standouts continue to impress, Florida State fans could be seeing their names called on Saturdays sooner rather than later.

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Florida State | Instagram

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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