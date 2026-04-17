Mike Norvell Shares Great News After FSU Football Ends Spring

TALLAHASSEE — For the first time in a while, Mike Norvell believes Florida State is heading into the offseason with something close to a full deck. After a spring marked by injuries across the roster, the Seminoles are finally getting healthy, giving the staff a clearer picture of what they’re working with ahead of summer workouts and into fall camp.

Mike Norvell Says No Spring Injuries Will Carry Into Season

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle Jordan Sanders and defensive end Cam Brooks were sidelined for the spring, while incoming freshman quarterback Jaden O'Neal's lingering lower-body injury will keep him out for the 2026 season.

Star wide receiver Duce Robinson, along with defensive backs Quindarrius Jones and Ja'Bril Rawls, were among those limited throughout Florida State’s 15 practices, but as the Seminoles turn their attention to summer workouts, Mike Norvell shared encouraging news about the team’s overall health.

"You know, fortunately, coming out of it, I don’t think there’s any injury right now that happened in spring that is going to stretch into games," Norvell said to the media on Wednesday. "We’ll see how things progress, but I feel like we’re relatively healthy.”

Adding that the team will use the coming weeks to recover fully as players transition into summer workouts, a "deep breath" is needed for a group chasing a rebound year.

“They do need to take a little bit of a deep breath, let bodies heal from the spring," Norvell continued.

Improved Health Allows FSU Staff to Evaluate Full Roster

The Florida State Seminoles football team practice for the upcoming season Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With fewer players sidelined and more bodies available, Florida State is finally getting a more complete look at what it has, with multiple position battles continuing across the roster.

“I think it’s one of my favorite things about right now is that I know this is our team,” Norvell continued. “Every message, every event, all these things that these guys are going through, they’re getting to go through it together.”

With Florida State still managing a limited Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy returning from track, players like Devin Carter and Jasen Lopez have taken on larger roles on offense this spring.

Along the front, the return of defensive end Deamontae Diggs should provide a boost, while senior tight end Dessirrio Riles returning adds another option in multiple tight end sets as the Seminoles look to build on a rushing attack that projects as a strength in 2026.

Injuries hindered FSU throughout the 2025 season, and a healthier roster in 2026 should provide optimism for a fan base that has endured mixed results in recent years.

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