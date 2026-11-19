Florida State has the chance to take away uncertainty about its bowl eligibility with a win over NC State on Saturday. FSU enters the matchup favored with a 5-5 record after consecutive road victories over Boston College and Pittsburgh.

With bowl season right around the corner and only two games left to play, there has been speculation about where the Seminoles will end up in the weeks following November.

The wins under interim head coach Rick Stockstill have given the Seminoles something to build on during the program’s coaching transition. With two home games remaining, FSU can extend its season before facing rival Florida on a short week.

From Tampa to San Diego, with a wide range of potential opponents awaiting the Seminoles if they can finish the job.

Florida State's Projected Bowl Destinations

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Gasparilla Bowl seems to be where the general consensus lands on Florida State's postseason. Some outlets have projected the Seminoles to Boston, Annapolis, and San Diego as well.

Beat NC State Saturday and FSU is bowling for the first time since 2023.



This week's projections:



Fenway Bowl vs Memphis, Boston (ESPN/Schlabach)



Military Bowl vs Army, Annapolis (ESPN/Bonagura)



First Responder Bowl vs North Texas, Dallas (CBS/Crawford)



Gasparilla Bowl vs… — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) November 18, 2026

The Athletic paired Florida State against Auburn, Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Fischer projected a matchup with South Florida, and Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan selected a showdown in the Cigar City against Illinois.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Meanwhile, a clash with Army in the Military Bowl would be the first time the two programs have faced off and send the 'Noles to an icy Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Maryland.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach sends the Seminoles to Boston for a Fenway Bowl meeting with Memphis, while USA TODAY’s Erick Smith also has Florida State in the Fenway Bowl, but against East Carolina. CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford projects a First Responder Bowl matchup with North Texas in Dallas.

An Auburn Matchup Would Be First Meeting Since FSU’s 2013 National Championship

Jan 6, 2014; Pasadena, CA, USA; Auburn Tigers dance line performs prior to the game against the Florida State Seminoles in the 2014 BCS National Championship at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A potential Gasparilla Bowl matchup with Auburn would reunite two programs whose last meeting delivered one of Florida State’s most memorable victories. The Seminoles defeated the Tigers 34-31 at the Rose Bowl on January 6, claiming the 2013 national championship and rounding off a perfect 14-0 season.

Auburn holds a 13-5-1 advantage in the all-time series, although Florida State has won both postseason meetings. Before the championship showdown in Pasadena, Bobby Bowden’s Seminoles defeated the Tigers in the 1989 Sugar Bowl.

Wherever the Seminoles are headed in December, they have to get past the Wolfpack this weekend in a game set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

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