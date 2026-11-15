FSU Football Set for Historic First With New Uniform Debut

Florida State has always proudly recognized its relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Back in 2023, the university announced the Seminole Heritage Initiative.

Since then, the Seminoles have honored their roots annually. Florida State is 3-0 in Seminole Heritage games, defeating Duke (2023), Charleston Southern (2024), and Wake Forest (2025).

In those contests, Florida State featured the color turquoise, which represents harmony, friendship, and fellowship in the culture of many Native Americans. Primarily, the color was used on the back of helmets, around the stadium, and worn by fans in the stands.

Florida State's men's basketball team has utilized Nike's turqoise N7 Basketball jerseys since 2013.

Nearly 15 years later, the football team will finally get their turn.

Florida State To Debut Turqoise Uniform Combination Against NC State

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr (0) during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On Sunday, Florida State revealed plans to debut its turquoise uniforms during the upcoming home game against North Carolina State on Saturday, November 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on The ACC Network.

The expectation is that the Seminoles will wear gold helmets, turquoise jerseys, and turquoise pants.

This is a moment that fans have been waiting on for a long time. However, Florida State didn't deserve to don the combination during embarrassing seasons in 2024 and 2025.

It's kind of ironic that it took the firing of former head coach Mike Norvell for this to finally come to fruition.

Primarily, the jerseys have been used in recruiting photoshoots and promotions. Certain players did wear turquoise during FSU's final spring game in 2024, but this will be the first time that the entire team dons the color during an actual matchup.

Now, the Seminoles will take Doak Campbell Stadium in a new combination as they look to win their third straight game and become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2023.

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Florida State will donate a portion of the revenue it earns from Seminole Heritage merchandise to Florida State's Native American and Indigenous Studies Center.

Here's A Look At What The Team Wore Game By Game In 2026:

New Mexico State: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

SMU: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Alabama: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Central Arkansas: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Virginia: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Louisville: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Miami: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

Clemson: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Boston College: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

Pittsburgh: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

North Carolina State: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, turquoise jerseys, and turquoise pants

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