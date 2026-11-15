Skip to main content
Nole Gameday

FSU Football Set for Historic First With New Uniform Debut

The Florida State Seminoles are 3-0 in Seminole Heritage games, and now Saturday will be a little more special.
Dustin Lewis|
Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles interim head coach Rick Stockstill looks on during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles interim head coach Rick Stockstill looks on during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Florida State Seminoles

Florida State has always proudly recognized its relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Back in 2023, the university announced the Seminole Heritage Initiative.

Since then, the Seminoles have honored their roots annually. Florida State is 3-0 in Seminole Heritage games, defeating Duke (2023), Charleston Southern (2024), and Wake Forest (2025).

In those contests, Florida State featured the color turquoise, which represents harmony, friendship, and fellowship in the culture of many Native Americans. Primarily, the color was used on the back of helmets, around the stadium, and worn by fans in the stands.

Florida State's men's basketball team has utilized Nike's turqoise N7 Basketball jerseys since 2013.

Nearly 15 years later, the football team will finally get their turn.

Florida State To Debut Turqoise Uniform Combination Against NC State

FSU
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr (0) during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On Sunday, Florida State revealed plans to debut its turquoise uniforms during the upcoming home game against North Carolina State on Saturday, November 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on The ACC Network.

The expectation is that the Seminoles will wear gold helmets, turquoise jerseys, and turquoise pants.

This is a moment that fans have been waiting on for a long time. However, Florida State didn't deserve to don the combination during embarrassing seasons in 2024 and 2025.

It's kind of ironic that it took the firing of former head coach Mike Norvell for this to finally come to fruition.

Primarily, the jerseys have been used in recruiting photoshoots and promotions. Certain players did wear turquoise during FSU's final spring game in 2024, but this will be the first time that the entire team dons the color during an actual matchup.

Now, the Seminoles will take Doak Campbell Stadium in a new combination as they look to win their third straight game and become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2023.

College Football Bracket Challenge

GET READY TO COMPETE

Pick your champion (you can change it later). We’ll email you when brackets open.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.See for complete details. The College Football Playoff (CFP) is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

Florida State will donate a portion of the revenue it earns from Seminole Heritage merchandise to Florida State's Native American and Indigenous Studies Center.

Here's A Look At What The Team Wore Game By Game In 2026:

New Mexico State: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

SMU: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Alabama: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Central Arkansas: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Virginia: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Louisville: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Miami: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

Clemson: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Boston College: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

Pittsburgh: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

North Carolina State: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, turquoise jerseys, and turquoise pants

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on FacebookX , and Instagram for the latest news.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Share on XFollow DustinLewisNG
Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football