Florida State's backfield was arguably the strength of the offense when the 2026 season kicked off.

However, the room has been snakebitten over the last couple of months.

Samuel Singleton Jr. went down against Alabama and just got off crutches last week, so his return for the final two games is unlikely. Ousmane Kromah suffered a season-ending injury in the loss to Miami. Quintrevion Wisner has dealt with bumps and bruises throughout the fall and missed the last game, with his status uncertain for Saturday.

That led the Seminoles to turn to true freshman running back Amari Thomas after a breakout performance against Boston College. Thomas was forced to the sideline in the first half with a lower-body injury and is out for the rest of the regular season.

READ MORE: Rick Stockstill Gives Injury Update Ahead of FSU Football vs. NC State

To add to the misery, FAU transfer Gemari Sands departed from the team in early October.

That leaves former walk-on Zay Parks as the only healthy running back left standing. The Seminoles did move sophomore Gavin Markey from tight end to the backfield earlier this season.

So, what is Florida State going to do next?

Florida State Exploring Options At Running Back Before NC State

Florida State Seminoles running back Zay Parks (21) catches the ball Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Interim head coach Rick Stockstill is doing everything he can to combat the growing shortages across the roster.

While Stockstill was pleased with how Parks filled in against Pittsburgh, the Seminoles can't solely rely on the junior ballcarrier.

That has Florida State exploring its options, which includes rounding up players who gained running back experience at the prep level.

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"We've taken a pretty good hit right there. But Zay Parks, who played a little bit throughout the year, not a whole lot, played more snaps against Pitt than he had and has been on special teams," Stockstill said.

"He's in the mix there, and we're looking at possibly moving some guys that were running backs in high school that we're looking at trying to fill those holes right now because we don't have a lot of options, to be honest with you," Stockstill added.

The Seminoles did have junior safety Jarvis Boatwright Jr. warming up at running back before taking on Pitt. Boatwright rushed for three touchdowns at Clearwater High School.

Last week, senior linebacker Blake Nichelson returned to action for the first time since August 29. Nichelson rushed for 4,078 yards and 65 touchdowns in high school.

However, it doesn't sound like Florida State plans to use him in the backfield.

"He played against Pitt Friday on special teams. That was his first game back, but no, we haven't looked at him as a running back," Stockstill said. "He's still a little limited, working his way back, but the thing you just have to be cognizant of is not just running the ball; you got protection issues in there too, so it's a lot to learn."

"That's why I said that about Ash(ton Daniels), that we're gonna have to do a little bit more with him," Stockstill continued. "The running backs kind of had a couple of guys who already moved a couple last week, just to start training them a little bit, but we've gotta look at some things this week."

Wisner took over as Florida State's running back following the BYE week. With that being said, he wasn't able to finish the following two games, exiting early against Clemson and Boston College.

The veteran is essentially questionable for the NC State matchup.

"He hasn't been ruled out," Stockstill said. "I think it's going to be a later in the week, maybe even Saturday deal, because you still got to go through some testing and all that, but I'm not trying to dodge y'all's question. I'm gonna be honest with you about everything, but it'll go down to the wire if he gets back."

If Wisner can't go, Florida State will be banking on Parks, who has 24 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown in his three years with the Seminoles.

FSU and NC State are scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 21. The game will be televised on The ACC Network.

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