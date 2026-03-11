FSU Football Continues Front Office Overhaul with Latest Staff Hire

The Florida State Seminoles entered spring camp this week following an offseason full of roster moves, coaching changes, and a deeper evaluation of some of the program's inefficiencies that have surfaced over the past two years. With the transfer portal reshaping rosters across college football, programs have increasingly relied on expanded personnel to help evaluate talent more broadly.

Now, there will be another new face inside the Moore Athletic Center as FSU has added a Director of College Scouting.

Columbia's Joe Manion Hired as Director of College Scouting

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State is expected to hire former Columbia Director of Player Personnel Joe Manion as its new Director of Football Scouting.

Manion was hired by Columbia in January 2024 after working in a similar capacity at Kent State in 2023.

At Harvard as the Director of Football Operations and Recruiting, Mannion coordinator a six-figure recruiting budget and a national recruiting search, along with planning all aspects of recruiting visits. He oversaw day-to-day operations as well.

Manion held previous roles with the United States Military Academy, Villanova, James Madison, and Nebraska. At Army, he created the Army evaluation pipeline for recruiting and managed the recruiting boards for a national recruiting search.

Florida State Continues Expanding Its Personnel Department

Florida State University Athletic Director Michael Alford gives brief remarks about Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton following his final home game before retirement. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Southern Methodist Mustangs 76-69 on Saturday, March 8, 2025. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FSU hired Deputy Athletics Director and General Manager John Garrett ahead of this year's NCAA Transfer Portal cycle and later added cornerbacks coach Blue Adams, running backs coach Kam Martin, and defensive ends coach Nick Williams to the staff. The program also brought in Executive Director of Football and Player Acquisition, Taylor Edwards, and Director of High School Scouting, Mitch Ciombar.

The addition of Manion continues that trend as the Seminoles look to build a more extensive evaluation process for both high school prospects and transfer portal targets. With college football becoming increasingly reliant on personnel departments to manage roster construction, Florida State’s growing staff inside the Moore Athletic Center reflects a program attempting to revamp its approach ahead of the 2026 season.

Manion graduated from Saint Joseph’s in 2016, where he spent four years as a member of the baseball team.

Diving Into Florida State's Offseason Coaching Changes

New Hires:

Kam Martin, Running Backs Coach (Tulsa)

Nick Williams, EDGE Coach and Pass-Rushing Specialist (Syracuse)

Blue Adams, Cornerbacks Coach (Michigan State)

Jake Rothschiller, Assistant Linebackers Coach (Minot State)

Brady White, Assistant Wide Receivers Coach (Arizona State)

Juwan Dowels, Defensive Graduate Assistant (IMG Academy)

John Garrett, General Manager of Player Personnel (Duke)

Taylor Edwards, Director of Football and Player Acquisition (Miami)

Gabe Fertitta, Director of Football Strategy/Offensive Assistant (Nicholls State)

Mitch Ciombor, Director of High School Scouting (Duke)

Teddy Richardson III, Assistant Running Backs Coach (Appalachian State)

Manrey Saint-Amour, Assistant Offensive Line Coach (Georgia State)

Jake Flaherty, Assistant Special Teams College (Maryville College)

Jesse Stone, Assistant Quarterbacks Coach (Auburn)

Joe Manion, Director of College Scouting (Columbia University)

Promotions:

Austin Tucker, Quarterbacks Coach

Tim Harris Jr., Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach

Ernie Sims, Linebackers Coach

Departures:

Gus Malzahn, Offensive Coordinator (Retirement)

Tony Tokarz, Quarterbacks Coach (Buffalo)

David Johnson, Running Backs Coach (Arkansas)

John Papuchis, Linebackers Coach (Missouri)

Patrick Surtain Sr., Defensive Backs Coach (Fired)

Cooper Williams, Assistant Offensive Line Coach (Buffalo)

Brendan Bognar, Assistant Quarterbacks Coach (Missouri)

D'Mitri Emmanuel, Offensive Graduate Assistant (Kansas State)

Jonathan Rutledge, Special Teams Analyst (Missouri)

Molly Jacoby, Director of Recruiting Operations (Oklahoma)

Shaun Shivers, Assistant Running Backs Coach (Notre Dame)

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.