FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

Florida State will enter fall camp with a new face leading a quarterback room that underwent another significant offseason transformation.

Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels arrives as the most experienced option, while Kevin Sperry and junior college transfer Malachi Marshall headline the competition behind him. With each quarterback bringing a different level of experience and skill set to the room, the preseason will be critical for establishing the depth chart and preparing the Seminoles for the 2026 season.

NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. The focus turns toward a quarterback room that features a new projected starter and an intriguing competition behind him.

Other Fall Camp Previews:

Running Back

At The Surface

Ashton Daniels - Instagram

— Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Daniels enters fall camp as Florida State’s starting quarterback after beating out Kevin Sperry during a competition that lasted throughout the Seminoles’ spring camp. The Auburn transfer brings 37 games of experience from stops at Stanford and Auburn, passing for 4,783 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding 1,397 yards and 11 scores on the ground.

Florida State officially named Daniels its starter on April 21, removing any uncertainty about the top of the depth chart before summer workouts.

“(He's) a guy that’s a natural playmaker, can extend plays, can live in the pocket, can make all the different throws, and a guy that’s got a wonderful understanding of offensive football, being in a bunch of different systems,” Norvell said of Daniels at the 2026 ACC Kickoff.

Barring an injury or dramatic reversal during camp, Daniels is expected to start the season opener. The more meaningful competition will be determining which quarterback earns the role behind him.

— Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

DeNobile gives Florida State another experienced option after starting 35 consecutive games over three seasons at Lafayette. He finished his career with the Leopards, passing for 6,956 yards and 53 touchdowns, earning first-team All-Patriot League honors after setting career highs with 2,542 yards and 19 scores in 2025.

The former two-time team captain is unlikely to challenge Daniels for the starting job, but his experience and leadership should provide value inside the room.

— Malachi Marshall, Junior

Marshall is one of the more intriguing quarterbacks on the roster after producing at an elite level in junior college. He threw for 2,750 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions in 2025, earning NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-America honors while leading Iowa Western to a national championship.

Marshall did not arrive at Florida State until the summer and missed all 15 spring practices. Fall camp will be his first opportunity to show how quickly he can learn the offense and whether his JUCO production translates to the FBS level as he competes for the backup role.

— Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Grant spent his first two seasons working with Florida State’s scout team before making his collegiate debut against East Texas A&M in 2025. He completed his only pass for 14 yards and is expected to continue providing depth in the quarterback room.

— Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Sperry currently projects as QB2 after pushing Daniels throughout spring camp. He appeared in three games while preserving his redshirt in 2025, throwing for 194 yards and two touchdowns while adding 27 rushing yards.

Another full spring camp gives him an early advantage in the role as primary backup. However, that is not guaranteed, and Sperry will need to hold off Marshall until the JUCO transfer gets his first extended opportunity in FSU's offense during fall camp while also competing with DeNobile.

— Jaden O’Neal, Freshman

O’Neal arrived at Florida State as a four-star prospect but will miss the 2026 season while rehabilitating an ACL injury he brought into the program. Despite being unavailable, head coach Mike Norvell said the freshman has remained engaged and active while beginning to learn the offense.

Biggest Question Mark?

Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) runs a keeper during the second quarter against Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can Ashton Daniels provide the consistency Florida State has lacked at quarterback?

Daniels has already been named the starter, so the main uncertainty is no longer who wins QB1. It’s whether his experience, mobility and late-season flashes at Auburn translate into dependable production across an entire season.

Another question surrounding Daniels is whether he can consistently protect the football, as he has thrown 24 touchdowns against 22 interceptions on 721 career attempts, averaging one interception every 32.8 attempts.

Follow The Leader

After being named Florida State’s starting quarterback, Daniels quickly earned the respect of his new teammates. Although DeNobile has more career starts, Daniels brings extensive Power Four experience and will be responsible for setting the tone early on.

Daniels was one of Florida State's three player representatives at ACC Kickoff, underscoring how quickly he established himself within the program. Daniels has been described as a leader by example, but his ability to command Norvell and Tim Harris Jr.'s offense will ultimately decide his career in 2026.

Projected Two-Deep Depth Chart

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

2. Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman/Malachi Marshall, Junior

Fall Camp Outlook

Unlike the spring, Florida State enters the preseason with a clear starting quarterback. Daniels can use fall camp to continue to learn the offense and build chemistry with the team.

Sperry enters camp as the favorite to claim the backup role after pushing Daniels during the spring, but Marshall’s arrival gives the Seminoles another talented option. Marshall will need to quickly absorb the playbook and demonstrate that his JUCO production can translate against FBS competition.

DeNobile provides additional experience, and Daniels' position appears secure, but how the competition behind him plays out could shape the room's long-term outlook of the room.

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