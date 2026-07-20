FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Running Back

After rebuilding much of its offense through the transfer portal, Florida State enters preseason camp with one position that appears to have both proven production and an intriguing lineup.

The Seminoles return one of the ACC's most promising running backs in Ousmane Kromah, along with veteran Sam Singleton Jr., and added Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner through the NCAA Transfer Portal.

A consistent rushing attack will be a priority for an offense breaking in new faces at quarterback and along the offensive line. While there appears to be plenty of talent in the backfield, preseason camp will help determine how new running backs coach Kam Martin will utilize his potential in the backfield.

At The Surface

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) drops the ball during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Quintrevion Wisner, Senior

Wisner doesn't necessarily have to win the starting job to have a major impact. Instead, preseason camp will determine how he complements the rest of the room. He will likely be a part of a one-two punch alongside Kromah to balance a one-cut style and a first-down bruiser.

The Texas product is a patient, downhill runner who excels at allowing blocks to develop before making decisive cuts. His vision and versatility as a receiver helped him emerge as Texas' lead back in 2024

Appearing in 38 games with 21 starts over three seasons at Texas, he rushed 369 times for 1,734 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 66 receptions for 457 yards and two receiving scores. He finished the 2025 season with 597 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 131 carries.

— Sam Singleton, Jr., Redshirt Junior

Singleton is a dark horse in my opinion. The South Carolina native appeared in 11 games last season with the first two starts of his career, rushing 51 times for 360 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry and 32.7 rushing yards per game.

Singleton is a smooth, decisive runner who takes what's available and rarely wastes movement. His experience in Florida State's offense and ability to contribute in multiple situations could make him a valuable piece of the rotation.

His ability on special teams could shine depending on how the running back room takes shape and whether or not the workload permits it. He was named FWAA Freshman All-American kick returner in 2024 after returning 15 kickoffs for 373 yards and a touchdown.

Beyond the top three, Florida State has additional depth entering preseason camp. Gemari Sands has experience at FAU, while freshmen and younger backs will look to make an impression as they compete for rotational snaps and special teams roles.

— Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

FAU transfer Gemari Sands joins the Seminoles as a redshirt junior after rushing for 465 yards and adding 217 receiving yards in 2025. His experience as both a runner and receiver gives Florida State another versatile option in a crowded backfield.

— Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Parks appeared in nine games as a running back and special-teams contributor in 2025. He carried the ball 15 times for 95 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt. He worked mostly with the scout team during his redshirt freshman season.

— Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

The biggest question isn't whether Kromah will play; it's whether he develops into a true feature back or shares carries in a committee. He has the talent to handle a larger workload, but preseason camp will determine how Mike Norvell and Martin divide touches between Kromah, Singleton, and Wisner.

From the moment Martin arrived in Tallahassee, Florida, he has been high on Kromah, and that sentiment is widespread throughout the Moore Athletic Center.

While his production was limited due to a crowded backfield in 2025, Kromah emerged as one of Florida State's most productive freshmen, finishing third on the team with 408 rushing yards on 72 carries (5.7 yards per attempt) while adding nine catches for 147 yards and a receiving touchdown.

— Amari Thomas, Freshman

True freshman Amari Thomas arrived as a four-star prospect after rushing for 1,799 yards and 21 touchdowns during his senior season at Blountstown High School. He also caught seven passes for 189 yards and three scores.

He was rated as the No. 36 running back prospect in his class by 247Sports and looks to give FSU another big-play runner as he develops and adjusts to the college level.

Biggest Question Mark?

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks the sidelines during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Florida State settle on a rotation?

There were times in 2025 when there were more than three different backs on the field. Three is a lot, but getting into the five different guys in the ground game range inhibits establishing a rhythm, and the Seminoles will need to form a pecking order moving forward.

With Kromah, Wisner, and Singleton Jr. leading the room entering camp, one of the biggest questions is whether the Seminoles will narrow the rotation or continue to distribute carries among several backs.

One of the biggest storylines entering camp is whether Florida State commits to a smaller rotation. There isn't a question of talent; it is a matter of execution.

Follow The Leader

Wisner enters preseason camp as one of the most experienced players in Florida State's running back room. His 21 starts will set the tone for the room, and although he may not be the set-in-stone "leader," he is probably the guy that the roster can learn the most from.

Norvell brought in Wisner as a polished plug-and-play piece that he can utilize right away. Given Norvell's track record with transfers, he will likely earn the starting nod, and the majority of the reps will be split between Kromah and Wisner.

Wisner's experience makes him the logical choice to lead the group, though Kromah's combination of size, explosiveness, and youth gives him the highest ceiling in the room.

Projected Depth Chart

Running Back

1. Quintrevion Wisner, Sr.

2. Samuel Singleton Jr., RS Jr.

Running Back

1. Ousmane Kromah, So.

2. Gemari Sands, R-Jr./Amari Thomas, Fr.

Fall Camp Outlook

Wisner and Kromah will likely be battling for the featured back spot this fall. Wisner has the veteran experience, while both backs can change games with explosive plays.

Florida State enters preseason camp with a running back room that seems more streamlined when looking back on the past two seasons. Kromah, Wisner, and Singleton have all shown they can contribute, giving Norvell and Martin multiple options as they prepare for the season opener.

The biggest objective once fall camp starts will be coming up with a rotation that allows each back to play to his strengths while providing a cornerstone for an offense breaking in several new pieces.

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