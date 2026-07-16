Mike Norvell Heaps Praise On FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels At ACC Kickoff

The Florida State Seminoles are putting all of their hopes on the shoulders of veteran quarterback Ashton Daniels.

Earlier this offseason, the Seminoles evaluated the NCAA Transfer Portal and brought in multiple quarterbacks for visits. After going through the process, Florida State elected to go with a cheaper option (Daniels) and use its resources elsewhere rather than taking a stab at Anthony Colandrea (Nebraska) or DJ Lagway (Baylor).

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Reveals Tom Herman's Role with FSU Football

Daniels doesn't bring an impressive resume to Tallahassee. He's at his third school in as many years and spent the majority of 2025 as a backup at Auburn. Daniels is 5-18 as a starter and has thrown 24 touchdowns to 22 interceptions in his career.

There are obvious questions surrounding whether Daniels will be the right player to help head coach Mike Norvell get Florida State moving back in the right direction.

To his credit, Daniels has done everything he can to earn the respect of the Seminoles since arriving on campus.

Mike Norvell Has Nothing But Positive Things To Say About Ashton Daniels

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) winds up to pass Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite joining Florida State about six months ago, Daniels was tabbed as one of the program's three player representatives at the ACC Kickoff.

That shows how swiftly Daniels has entrenced himself among the Seminoles.

With Norvell's job potentially in the hands of the transfer quarterback, the seventh-year head coach has nothing but positive things to say about Daniels ahead of fall camp.

"Ashton is a guy that can really do it all," Norvell said on Wednesday. "As I did my research, getting to know him, the coaches that have worked with him, the people that have been around him, there was so many just incredible qualities of the young man; the talent, the ability."

Norvell pointed out the impact Daniels made this offseason.

A leader by example, when Daniels does speak up, he commands the respect of the room.

"When he joined the program in January, the words then become secondary because you see it in his actions," Norvell said. "The passion that he has for who he gets to work with."

"He's not somebody that comes in having to wave the towel and give a speech, but when he talks, people listen, just because of all the things they see from him," Norvell added.

The Seminoles believe there is still room for Daniels to grow, even though he's entering his final season of eligibility.

Daniels had promising flashes in limited action at Auburn. His 442 total yards of offense were the third-most in program history and the most by a Tigers' quarterback in over a decade.

Though Auburn fell to Alabama, Daniels did accumulate 259 passing yards and a touchdown, along with a season-high 108 rushing yards. That could be noteworthy with the Seminoles matching up with the Crimson Tide again this fall.

Norvell is confident that Florida State will be able to get the best out of Daniels.

"Even watching through 15 practices in spring ball, just his continued growth," Norvell said. "He's progressed, I think has an incredible ceiling in front of him."

"A guy that's a natural playmaker, can extend plays, can live in the pocket, can make all the different throws, and a guy that's got a wonderful understanding of offensive football, being in a bunch of different systems. Incredibly smart, and an incredible worker as well," Norvell continued.

Daniels will have to keep ascending this preseason. With Norvell back as the play-caller, it's important for the Seminoles to tailor the system to Daniels' strengths, rather than forcing him into concepts that expose his limitations.

It'll be a fine line for Florida State to operate, and the program is running out of time with the season right around the corner.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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