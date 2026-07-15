Predicting FSU Football’s Offensive Stat Leaders for the 2026 Season

Florida State's offense will have a different look in 2026.

New faces at quarterback and running back, along with another year of development for one of the ACC's top wide receivers, leave plenty of chances for new statistical leaders to emerge.

While projecting production before a snap has been played this year is far from an exact science, some Seminoles appear better positioned than others to pace the offense this fall.

Passing Yards: QB Ashton Daniels

Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) runs during the third quarter against Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ashton Daniels is the clear favorite to lead Florida State in passing yards and touchdowns if he stays healthy. The more intriguing question is which playmakers will help him get there.

The graduate transfer enters 2026 with more than 4,700 career passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns between Stanford and Auburn, making him the obvious choice to lead the Seminoles through the air.

But Daniels won't reach those numbers alone. Here's who could lead Florida State in the other major offensive categories.

Receiving Yards: WR Duce Robinson

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) fights off a defender as he runs the ball down the field. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Florida State Seminoles 22-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robinson is the safest projection on Florida State's offense entering 2026. After ranking No. 3 in the ACC with 1,081 receiving yards and earning first-team all-conference honors last season, he'll be quarterback Ashton Daniels' top target.

While opposing defenses will likely be singling out the already defined WR1, at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, he provides a matchup nightmare that is hard to stop even if you're aware of him.

Asking Robinson to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark again this season is tough, but if he remains healthy, he will likely lead the team in receiving yards.

Rushing Yards: RB Quintrevion Wisner

Sep 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) rushes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Predicting Florida State's rushing leader may be the toughest call on the roster.

Wisner enters the season as the safer pick thanks to his experience and proven production at the Power Four level, but Ousmane Kromah remains the higher-ceiling option. His ability to force missed tackles and create explosive plays makes him one of the offense's most dangerous weapons, even if he doesn't lead the team in carries.

Wisner has totaled more than 2,100 career yards from scrimmage and has proven he can handle a significant workload.

Kromah averaged 5.7 yards per carry while showing the explosiveness that makes him one of the offense's biggest home-run threats.

How running backs coach Kam Martin and Mike Norvell divide touches will ultimately determine which player finishes atop the stat sheet, but Wisner's experience gives him a slight edge entering the season, while Kromah will likely emerge as Florida State's most explosive runner.

Touchdowns: WR Micahi Danzy

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) scores a touchdown. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Florida State Seminoles 22-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Micahi Danzy might not lead Florida State in receptions or receiving yards, but his versatility makes him a strong candidate to finish atop the touchdown leaderboard.

The rising sophomore has already shown he can impact games in multiple ways, catching 27 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns while adding 216 rushing yards and three more scores on just 12 carries in 2025.

Danzy tied for the team lead among non-quarterbacks with six touchdowns in 2025 despite finishing second on the team in receiving yards. With another offseason in Mike Norvell's offense and his ability to contribute as both a receiver and runner, he has a strong case to finish atop the Seminoles' touchdown leaderboard again.

Sneaky Pick: TE Chase Loftin

Chase Loftin - Instagram.com

Loftin is the longest-shot prediction on this list.

FSU added East Carolina transfer Desirrio Riles to bolster the tight end room, but Loftin remains one of the program's more intriguing young offensive pieces. The former four-star recruit saw limited action as a freshman because of injuries, but his combination of size and athleticism gives him breakout potential if he earns a larger role in 2026.

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